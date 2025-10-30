Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
2m

Gives you an idea of the disfunction and poverty in the American Empire that we HAVE food stamps. I was discussing this yesterday with a lady at my local church meeting but most I encounter seem oblivious .. We have

A dole just like the Roman Empire kept the mobs quiet with free bread. I read this as the Empire moving to start culling the sheep at the oligarchs direction. I keep pointing out the elites have a target population and they OWN the system. As Gonzalo Lira used to say, before the Ukrainians murdered him... "know what's going on"...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture