Civil war! In 2 days food stamps run out and America is in troubleRobin WestenraOct 30, 2025312Share312Share
Gives you an idea of the disfunction and poverty in the American Empire that we HAVE food stamps. I was discussing this yesterday with a lady at my local church meeting but most I encounter seem oblivious .. We have
A dole just like the Roman Empire kept the mobs quiet with free bread. I read this as the Empire moving to start culling the sheep at the oligarchs direction. I keep pointing out the elites have a target population and they OWN the system. As Gonzalo Lira used to say, before the Ukrainians murdered him... "know what's going on"...