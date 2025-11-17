Hal Turner has posted the following

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/mexico-descending-into-revolution-presidential-palace-surrounded-rotective-wall-breached

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/11/15/protest-in-mexico-inspired-by-gen-z-movement-draws-older-govt-critics

This is what is coming out from the American RIght

Others are saying, color revolution

Well, I don’t trust any of it.

Derrick Broze commetary

Who I do trust is Derrick Broze who is living in Mexico

Derrick Broze to Alex Jones

He has put out this report on events leading up to current events

And cites the following

Protesters stormed a government building in western Mexico, setting fires and clashing with police after the killing of a local mayor, according to local media reports.

The unrest broke out Sunday evening in Morelia, the capital of Michoacán state, where hundreds of people gathered outside the Government Palace to demand justice and the resignation of Governor Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla.

Videos from the scene showed protesters throwing Molotov cocktails, breaking windows, and damaging property inside the colonial-era building before police intervened with tear gas and arrested several people. It remains unclear whether anyone was injured or how much damage was caused.

The unrest followed the assassination of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo, who was shot and killed during Day of the Dead celebrations in his city. The attack took place around 8 p.m. during the Festival of Candles, a crowded public event where videos captured panic and gunfire as families fled the area.

https://bnonews.com/index.php/2025/11/protesters-storm-government-building-in-mexico-after-killing-of-local-mayor/

https://ckh.enc.edu/news/michoacan-riots-grow-in-morelia-after-the-death-of-carlos-manzo/

https://mexiconewsdaily.com/news/mayor-uruapan-murder-protests-security-cooperation/

MICHOACÁN ERUPTS! Protesters break down the door of the Government Palace and demand justice

Much-needed context

https://thegrayzone.com/2021/05/06/us-special-forces-mexican-drug-cartels/

Mike Ruppert exposed CIA drug-running

Michael C. Ruppert was an ex-LAPD Narcotics Detective and whistleblower who came out against the CIA in the late 70’s. He claimed they tried to enlist him in protecting and helping to facilitate their drug running practices. When Ruppert declined involvement and came forward he said he was threatened, wrongly discredited, and even shot at, but that didn’t stop him from speaking up.

“I will tell you, director Deutch, that as a former LosAngeles police narcotics detective that the agency has dealt drugs throughout this country for a long time.” – Michael C. Ruppert

At a now infamous town hall hearing in LA, he faced off against the chief of the CIA with a packed room of people from the South-Central area cheering him on from the crowd. It was not only the unlawful behavior Ruppert wanted to expose, but also the incredible hypocrisy of the CIA and the LAPD for bringing cocaine and other drugs into the community, and then locking up small-time drug dealers and users.

These imported drugs were ripping apart communities with widespread effects like addiction, increased crime and gang activity, overdose deaths, and many incarcerations that broke up families leading to cycles of crime that spanned generations.

You can see the video of the emotional town hall meeting below.

Michael Ruppert spent most of his life trying to expose criminality at the highest levels. Tackling everything from the peak oil crisis to the military industrial complex. He also believed that 9/11 was allowed to happen by the Bush administration.

” 9-11 was a predictable event and it was motivated precisely and solely by Peak Oil and nothing else.” – Michael C. Ruppert (source)…

The Takeaway If you check out the video above you can hear from Michael Ruppert himself about some of his story and see him in action at the town hall meeting where he challenged the CIA. His question to the chief is a powerful one, asking if he comes across information of illegal activity but it’s classified, will he report it?

Are these organizations we give the power to enforce the law and/or to protect us above the law? Are there circumstances where illegal activity by some organizations is justified, say if the information is a threat to public safety? Why could none of the CIA’s internal investigations find any hard evidence of the claims against them? Who’s watching the watchers? One of the final sentences of Ruppert’s suicide note reads:

“I do this for the children, may it bring love and light into the world.” – Michael C. Ruppert (source)

That seems like a cause that we can all get behind. Working together to build a world worth leaving to future generations. Let’s leave it better than we found it, I know we’re capable of it.

Why do we continue to give credibility to agencies like the CIA who have been caught abusing their power time and time again? Who’s watching the watchers? What can we do to better protect whistleblowers when they come forward?

Recently, the subject of whistleblower protection has come under fire during a US House hearing regarding the FBI and unfair treatment of whistleblowers. It has come with many questions about political motivations, but it’s hard for any long time researcher to hear these testimonies and ignore the fact that this has happened hundreds if not thousands of times.

Read HERE

Gary Webb

From the same source

It’s 1996 and in comes Gary Webb. A very well respected Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who begins investigating the ties between leaders of the Nicaraguan Contra Rebel organizations and the CIA. Webb wrote a 3 part investigative series that got published in the San Jose Mercury News. This caused a public uproar, especially from people in poorer communities where the crack-cocaine epidemic was destroying families.

The publicity from Webb’s scathing piece of journalism against the CIA is what allowed Ruppert the chance to finally be heard on a larger scale, and Webb’s conclusions even launched a federal investigation into the issue.

While many people believed him, Gary Webb ended up losing his publisher, getting smeared all over the mainstream news for exaggerating and was even called an outright liar. Alongside Ruppert, Webb was outspoken in saying there was massive media manipulation around the issue.

“The government side of the story is coming through the Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, The Washington Post. They use the giant corporate press rather than saying anything directly. If you work through friendly reporters on major newspapers, it comes off as The New York Times saying it and not a mouthpiece of the CIA.” – Gary Webb (source)

Tragic Ending

Gary Webb was found dead in his home in 2004 with two gunshot wounds to the head. His death was ruled a suicide but there is still some speculation considering the fact that it’s uncommon for a person to pull the trigger twice in a suicide but to be fair it has happened in the past. There was a suicide note and his wife has stated he was depressed for a while about no longer being able to get a job at any major newspaper.

An eerily similar fate was met by Michael Ruppert. He was found dead in his home in 2014 with one gunshot wound to the head. He also left a note and his death was ruled a suicide.

Just like Webb there was mystery around Ruppert’s official story, some believe it was a hit for saying too much or that maybe he was onto another big story, some believe the suicide was staged and he went off the map to get a fresh start, and others take the story at face value and think that maybe he’d just had enough of fighting, of always looking over his shoulder.

As a man that spent his life questioning the mainstream narrative, it seems fitting that many conspiracy theories have formed around his death.

From CIA whistleblower, John Kirakou

The Gary Webb Story: CIA, Cocaine, and a Media Assassination

The Gary Webb story: a cautionary tale of truth, power, and media manipulation. Full report: https://unifyd.tv/pages/johnkiriakou-...



An excerpt from CIA Declassified Season 1. Gary Webb’s “Dark Alliance” series exposed CIA involvement in cocaine trafficking, sparking a firestorm. The CIA, with the help of its mockingbird assets, destroyed Gary Webb’s life and career