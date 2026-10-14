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City Council meeting starts with prayer to LUCIFER
Robin Westenra
Oct 14, 2026
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Avery
Oct 14
Liked by Robin Westenra
Where is this?
I cant stomach any futher than "dear dark father.."
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Anna Harper
Oct 14
What?
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Where is this?
I cant stomach any futher than "dear dark father.."
What?