Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
4h

It’s a Cartel Turf war to fill the void left by the dead Cartel GodFather who with Free Masons had been running Mexico. Before him, Cartels stayed regional, not Mexico wide.

Meanwhile, We only need Mill Stones around the necks of 10% of US Teachers and the Teacher’s Union. Not the 17% going around the web lately. So now the Pedos and Teacher’s Union that psyOps-ed the 17% emails,  can claim 17% has been de-Bunked. As the Pedos stay Bunked with Dems and the Teacher’s Union.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture