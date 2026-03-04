Nima Alkhorshid, Dialogue Works

You have to be truly desperate and weak to depend on Kurdish terrorist groups to fight Iran for you, Donald Trump. You can send Pete Hegseth out to brag that ‘we’re winning,’ but you know the ammunition is running low. So, you throw these Kurdish groups into the meat grinder, just like you’re doing in Ukraine. An empire collapses slowly and painfully, and these are the signs. Struggle all you want, thrashing up and down, left and right, but you’re in a swamp, and the more you struggle, the faster you go down.

The CIA is working to arm Kurdish forces with the aim of fomenting a popular uprising in Iran, multiple people familiar with the plan told CNN.

The Trump administration has been in active discussions with Iranian opposition groups and Kurdish leaders in Iraq about providing them with military support, the sources said.

https://edition.cnn.com/2026/03/03/politics/cia-arming-kurds-iran

An official from the Coalition of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan (CPFIK) says Kurdish armed groups based in Iraq have already begun a military offensive against Iranian regime forces.

According to the official, Kurdish fighters affiliated with the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) began taking combat positions inside Iranian territory on Monday, March 2.

“The ground military movements by Kurdish forces against Iran have already started since the midnight of March 2,” the official told i24NEWS.

He said Iranian forces evacuated the border city of Mariwan on March 3 and began establishing defensive positions in and around the area.

https://www.i24news.tv/en/news/middle-east/iran-eastern-states/artc-exclusive-thousands-of-kurdish-fighters-launch-ground-offensive-into-iran-against-regime-official-says

Azerbaijani troops have reportedly been put on combat alert and deployed to the border with Iran, the independent media outlet Qazetchi has reported, citing sources. The move comes as the US–Israel war against Iran entered its fourth day, with countries across the region being drawn into the fighting.

According to information confirmed to Qazetchi from anonymous sources, ‘the Ministry of Defence, the State Border Service, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Emergency Situations have gone into high alert mode’

https://oc-media.org/azerbaijani-troops-reportedly-deployed-to-iranian-border-as-conflict-rages/.

