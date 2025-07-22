PUTIN: "I have a proof that the American people are EATING each other unbeknownst to them"

CIA family raised Dr. Juliette for MK Ultra child trafficking. Tunnels, DUMB's, Russia best standard

Here is the link to the National Security Archive so that if people inquire, they can link to the 1200 MKUltra documents released by the CIA where they admit to everything.

https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-bo...

SPARKY: Surviving Sex Magick

https://www.amazon.com.au/Sparky-Surviving-Juliette-M-Engel/dp/1634242955/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1JU3GFPZ9EYFI&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.pLjqZ_e3lSUiKcBry9O8aFBHrNe6JFQzI-xynw19F3HPKixXWapMjeoZTfZHfPxi-QD1vxAHQiF8Ck239TpdxHbPRk-E44UwYRzTaKvhe01LXp8BeQw-jCaMm7hJOVeiMHvYn75Us2NZ9zFcHyTLJw.GP_43MsH6udKgPL0SpSUJ1jVtUtDRpnXuOPy3I1HesQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=Juliette+Engel&qid=1753158795&sprefix=juliette+engel%2Caps%2C221&sr=8-1

Another interview

Mind Control Survivor Juliette Engel, MD, Discusses Her Journey to Wellness |The Nick Bryant Podcast