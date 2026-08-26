PESKOV WARNS UK: Russia Issues Fresh Warning to Britain Over Ukraine’s Long-Range Missiles

The Kremlin has issued another sharp warning to Britain as London expands military support for Ukraine, saying the latest assistance for Kyiv’s long-range missile production is “adding fuel to the fire.”

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham arrived in Kyiv on his first overseas trip since taking office and was expected to announce support for Ukraine’s domestic production of long-range missiles, including access to classified information on British-made components used in SCALP cruise missiles.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Britain of taking part in the war on Ukraine’s side and said Russian forces are gathering information to identify missile-production sites and destroy them.

The warning comes days after Moscow threatened Britain with unspecified “consequences” over reports that British-made drones had been used in long-range strikes against Russia.

Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026

Summary:

CIA Director Ratcliffe On USAF Cargo Jet Flight To Moscow

US Air Force C-17 Makes Mysterious Visit To Moscow

CIA Director Ratcliffe On USAF Cargo Jet Flight To Moscow

CBS News Senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs has provided some clarity on the mysterious US Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft that flew to Moscow earlier today.

Jacobs said, “Scoop: CIA Director John Ratcliffe traveled to Russia aboard a C-17 for meetings in Moscow today, sources told @Olivia_Gazis @JimLaPorta and me. @CBSNews.”

US Air Force C-17 Makes Mysterious Visit To Moscow

A US Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport on Tuesday, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

The C-17 arrived from Riga, Latvia, where it landed on Sunday, according to Flightradar24 data. Flight data show that the military transport plane was recently at Camp Springs, Maryland, home to Joint Base Andrews, which supports presidential and senior US government travel.

“An unusual visitor to Moscow this morning. A US Air Force C-17A Globemaster III flew from Riga to Moscow Vnukovo Airport,” Flightradar24 wrote on X early Tuesday.

Flightradar24 shows the C-17’s latest activity over the past seven days:

Russian business news website RBC confirmed that a US military transport aircraft had landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport.

Russian state-owned news agency TASS also reported that an “American Boeing C-17A Globemaster III military transport aircraft has reportedly landed in Moscow.”

More from TASS:

A source within EU air traffic control authorities told TASS that the plane, having originally flown from Andrews Air Force Base to Latvia, had indeed continued its journey toward the Russian border. The source confirmed that the aircraft proceeded toward Russia’s border after its stop in Riga. Additionally, the source noted that prior to this, the plane had also visited Charleston Airport.

There has been no official confirmation from the US about the C-17’s landing in Moscow. The flight could indicate support for a senior US delegation, the transportation of diplomatic cargo or a prisoner transfer. Keep in mind that Joint Base Andrews is a major hub for US government and military missions.

Alexander Mercouris

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