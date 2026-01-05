How do you dismantle a regime overnight? Did the CIA literally just purchase the loyalty of Venezuela's generals to clear the path for extraction? And if the "drug bust" narrative is a smokescreen, is this actually a desperate, billion-dollar bid to save the petrodollar?



To decode the mechanics of yesterday’s attack, I turned to someone who knows the intelligence machinery from the inside out. Ron Aledo isn't just an observer; as a retired US Army officer and former contractor analyst for the CIA and DIA, he dissects the operation with the precision of someone who knows exactly where the bodies—and the bribes—are buried.

The operation in Venezuela is a multi-agency effort aimed at regime change, intended to install a pro-US, easily controlled government and eventually take indirect control of the country’s oil. This is designed to maintain the US dollar’s status as the world standard for global oil transactions.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro kidnapped in US military strike,

Caracas, January 3, 2026, 4:30 AM local time.

In recent years, China, Russia, and other BRICS nations have attempted—with some success—to shift global oil transactions away from the US dollar toward the Chinese Yuan. Trump views this as a threat to the strength of the dollar and US global hegemony. This operation against Venezuela makes such a move away from the dollar more difficult.

» Trump knows who butters his bread. «

Operation “Absolute Resolve” was a multi-agency effort involving US intelligence agencies, the military, law enforcement, and the Department of Justice. The steps of the operation were likely as follows:



1. CIA and DIA Intelligence Covert Actions: The intelligence agencies recruited dozens of Venezuelan military personnel, primarily Generals and Colonels in charge of Nicolás Maduro’s security and the air defenses of Caracas. Additionally, the CIA, DIA, and NSA provided real-time intelligence for the military operation, including the locations of air defenses, military leaders loyal to Maduro, and the movement of bodyguards and security systems.

The US war machine struck Venezuela just hours after President Maduro met

Chinese envoy Qiu Xiaoqi on January 2 to renew 600 bilateral trade deals.

2. Military Action: The US military destroyed multiple targets, likely air defense systems and command-and-control centers manned by military and political elements loyal to Maduro. This was a massive attack that neutralized all air defenses in the area and disabled military units that could have protected Maduro. US Delta Force arrived via helicopter at Maduro’s location; facing neither bodyguards nor defenses, Maduro and his wife surrendered. They were then transported via helicopter to the USS Iwo Jima, a US Navy amphibious assault ship. As of 17:30 ET, Maduro arrived in New York escorted by civilian officers from the Department of Justice (DEA, US Marshals, and FBI). This is significant for Trump, as it depicts the mission as a “police/law enforcement” and “counternarcotics” operation.

» For Venezuela, we are prepared to give even our own blood! «

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, La Habana, January 3, 2026.

3. Transfer to the Department of Justice: The US military transferred custody of Nicolás Maduro to law enforcement officers to maintain the appearance of a legal operation against an indicted narcotics trafficker. This provides legal authority to the mission and protects the Trump administration from future court challenges or potential impeachment attempts by a Democratic-controlled Congress following the November 2026 elections. This phase mirrors the actions taken against the former ruler of Panama, General Noriega.

» We are going to run the country. «

Genocide Ziocon MIGA Don, unhinged ‘like never seen before’, Mar-a-Lago, January 3, 2026.

4. Transition Inside Venezuela: The Trump administration will likely negotiate with the Vice President—now President—Delcy Rodríguez to complete a transition to a new pro-US government. While María Corina Machado is a potential candidate for the presidency, Trump may appoint someone more widely accepted by the Venezuelan military to reduce the risk of a counter-coup in the immediate future.



Large pro-Maduro rally in Caracas, January 4, 2026.

Armed citizen militias were deployed in Aragua state and

other areas, including the center of the capital Caracas.

As the Maduro government remains in charge—at least in appearance—via Delcy Rodríguez, the possibility of escalation remains high. If Trump negotiates a peaceful transition with Rodríguez, the crisis may be resolved without violence. However, if Rodríguez resists due to pressure from pro-Maduro military elements or Cuban intelligence officers in Caracas, violence is likely. Trump may then push for a military coup against Rodríguez using CIA-recruited officers, supported by US airstrikes on the command posts of pro-Maduro generals.





» An attack of this nature undoubtedly carries a Zionist tinge. «

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez got straight to the point, Caracas, January 3, 2026.

Alternatively, Trump may leave Rodríguez as the nominal President if she agrees to follow all directives from the administration. However, the potential for unrest and armed resistance from segments of the population remains possible under all options.



» Trump’s Plan A is the less bloody one. The people change

hats very easily. The king is dead, long live the king. «

Ron Aledo on US Plans A and B for Venezuela, January 4, 2026.

Real Reason for the Operation: The primary motivation is likely an attempt to slow the efforts by Russia and China to replace the US dollar as the universal currency for oil transactions. Global oil trade is conducted in US dollars, which bolsters the dollar’s strength and US global trade dominance. Recently, Russia, China, India, and other BRICS nations have challenged this by moving toward the Chinese Yuan. Trump views this as a threat to US dominance. By executing regime change, the US aims to install a friendly, manageable government in Venezuela and secure indirect control over its massive oil reserves, thereby reinforcing the dollar’s position.



Secondary Objectives: A secondary goal is the defeat of the Cuban regime. By cutting the flow of Venezuelan oil and funding to Cuba, the regime will likely collapse within a year, potentially leading to a negotiated transition and a new pro-US government on the island.





» Happy New Year to every Mossad agent walking beside them... «

It is important to note that Tulsi Gabbard and Vice President J.D. Vance were likely not active participants in this operation. The primary driver was Marco Rubio, who has long promised the fall of the Venezuelan and Cuban governments. Rubio views this as a “victory card” for a 2028 vice-presidential or presidential bid, potentially replacing J.D. Vance on the ticket.



Ron Aledo, Former CIA Analyst (ctr), US Army Veteran, Joint Staff Ops, January 3, 2026.