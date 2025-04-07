I rarely watch Christopher Greene these days - he often seems borderline crazy but yesterday he seemed quite sober and even gave a lesson from Revelations, saying Trump is the “Beast from the Sea”
EMERGENCY STOCK MKT COLLAPSE!!!! BANK RUNS & WWIII W/ IRAN TOMORROW! Black Monday!
For those of you not familiar
The "Beast from the Sea" appears in Revelation 13:1–10, and it's one of the central symbolic figures in the apocalyptic vision. Here's a breakdown of what it represents and how it's often interpreted:
Description (from Revelation 13:1-2)
Rises from the sea.
Has ten horns and seven heads, with ten crowns on its horns.
Blasphemous names on its heads.
Like a leopard, with feet like a bear’s, and a mouth like a lion’s.
Receives power from the Dragon, who is identified earlier as Satan (Rev. 12:9).
Common Interpretations
Political Power / Empire:
The beast is often seen as representing a powerful, oppressive empire or system—especially one that demands worship or allegiance. In historical context, many scholars see this as referring to the Roman Empire, which persecuted early Christians and demanded emperor worship.
Antichrist Figure:
Some Christian traditions interpret the beast as a future world leader—often called the Antichrist—who will arise at the end of time to deceive the world and persecute the faithful.
Symbol of Human Power Without God:
More metaphorically, the beast can symbolize any worldly system (political, religious, or economic) that exalts itself against the divine, operating through force, deceit, and blasphemy.
Composite of Previous Beasts (Daniel 7):
The imagery echoes the four beasts in the Book of Daniel—representing successive empires (Babylonian, Persian, Greek, Roman)—suggesting that this beast is a composite or culmination of worldly empire.
I wouldn’t trust a flipping thing that comes out of this idiot’s mouth. The fact that he’s a person of no moral integrity or character shows me all I need to know. Whatever would give you the idea that someone like this would have some sort of special insight??
NO!!