The "Beast from the Sea" appears in Revelation 13:1–10, and it's one of the central symbolic figures in the apocalyptic vision. Here's a breakdown of what it represents and how it's often interpreted:

Receives power from the Dragon , who is identified earlier as Satan (Rev. 12:9).

Like a leopard , with feet like a bear’s , and a mouth like a lion’s .

Has ten horns and seven heads , with ten crowns on its horns.

Political Power / Empire:

The beast is often seen as representing a powerful, oppressive empire or system—especially one that demands worship or allegiance. In historical context, many scholars see this as referring to the Roman Empire, which persecuted early Christians and demanded emperor worship.

Antichrist Figure:

Some Christian traditions interpret the beast as a future world leader—often called the Antichrist—who will arise at the end of time to deceive the world and persecute the faithful.

Symbol of Human Power Without God:

More metaphorically, the beast can symbolize any worldly system (political, religious, or economic) that exalts itself against the divine, operating through force, deceit, and blasphemy.