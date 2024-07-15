Share this postChris Martenson: "They're lying, lying ... they're lying"seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherChris Martenson: "They're lying, lying ... they're lying"Robin WestenraJul 15, 20243Share this postChris Martenson: "They're lying, lying ... they're lying"seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareI have followed Chris Martenson for 14 years. I have never seen him so passionate, riled … and angry. Much recommendedTrump Assassination Attempt: What happened? What next?3Share this postChris Martenson: "They're lying, lying ... they're lying"seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare