Seemorerocks

Today I woke up to news that the Iranian delegation has walked out of talks in Geneva after Trump issued a foul-mouthed threat against Iran. Who knows what will happen next.

Similarly, we have had Dmitry Medvedev come out and say it is time to declare “robus sic stantibus” which is essentially a way, within international law, of saying conditions have changed and the gloves are off and there are no limits - a response to what are terrorist attacks on, amongst other things on Russian infrastructure.

This is nothing less than alarming and raises the hair on the back of my neck.

Mostly it looks like, and is usually interpreted as chaos with a dementia-ridden narcissist shooting off his mouth. In some ways, at a certain level this may be true but I think that, at another, people like Trump arise (or even chosen) to bring about some agenda - in this case to destroy the Old Order so that the New can be brought in, partly to bring in a AI-driven control system and to see the centre of Power move from West or East.

Those are large claims and it takes considerable effort to bring the evidence together as I believe David Icke has done in his book “the Roadmap”.

But it also helps to approach things with a slightly less broad brush that also helps us to understand the Bigger Picture.

I came across an interview of Mario Nawfal, (who I struggle to like), with Chris Martensen of Peak Prosperity who brings his unique understanding of Financial and Energy markets, especially the insight that I would have thought was obvious to all, that it is energy, not politicians, that drive the economy.

Put simply, without cheap energy you do not have an economy.

Martensen states that, like me, that faced with seeming chaos and pure chance he chooses to conclude that what is happening in the energy and financial markets that this by design.

He points in a compelling analysis to factors such as the “coincidental” attacks on Russian energy infrastructure by the Europeans acting through Ukraine and the obvious manipulation of the oil futures market to keep prices within an acceptable range.

🇺🇸 A tiny dip in debt during 2008 nearly collapsed the entire financial system, and that was barely a flinch. Economist Chris Martenson says losing Gulf energy would gut every buyer of U.S. debt at once. “We were hours away from complete meltdown of our system simply because credit markets started to go down a tiny bit instead of up.” If your biggest customers are drowning, nobody’s left to buy the $10 trillion you need to roll.

Here is the video

I hope you will give it sufficient attention.

Of course it is for those who want to understand (and that takes a deeper dive beyond the daily headlines) and not just react emotionally and reflexively to events that change daily, sometimes hourly.

I would also like, in similar vein to point you to an interview with economist, Mohammed el-Erian.

This is a conversation Mario Nawfal had with a pretty knowledgeable economist: Most of the conversation around the Iran war has moved on to who won and who lost. But Mohamed El-Erian gave me a sobering warning: the economic damage from this war is the kind that SCARS, not the kind that heals. His core point reframed it for me. Economists usually expect mean reversion, the rubber band snapping back. El-Erian says this is the opposite, what he calls multiple equilibrium. Disrupt the status quo this violently and you don’t return, you drift further away. A ping pong ball knocked off a cup doesn’t roll back on. The mechanism is an inflation shock that starts in energy and spreads. Gas, then the cost of moving food, then food itself. And because Hormuz chokes fertilizer too, he says the worst of the food price hit lands six to nine months out. But the real danger is the precedent. Iran just showed the world that weaponizing a single choke point delivers enormous leverage. Now the Red Sea, the Taiwan strait, the Malacca strait are all fair game. Welcome to geo-economics, where strangling a choke point is cheaper than missiles. The word he kept returning to was SCARRING... Geopolitical scarring, economic scarring. This one is going to haunt the global economy for YEARS.

https://t.me/trumpetnews1/53377