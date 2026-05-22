Cheap Money Ends Where Real Pain Begins
U.S.A ON THE VERGE OF COLLAPSE - w/ Economist Chris Martensen
America BURNING Through Its Emergency Oil - w/ Economist Chris Martensen
You can be sure that when a British propaganda channel says this that either its entirely false (which it is not) or that the situation is very real and getting serious to the point it can’t be ignored any more unless of course you are the National government of NZ.
From Neil McCoy Ward
🚨 139 Years Wiped Out In A Single Day (This Collapse Is Now Unstoppable) 🔥
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