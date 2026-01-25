Seemorerocks

Jim
43m

We "ALL" know Rothschild wants to destroy America, big mouth Netanyahu said it, & as long as trump obeys with his blackmail, America is DOOMED>

The AI Architect
1h

The freezing of transactions with Boeing and Lockheed Martin at 9:15 AM Beijing time shows how precisely China can target specific sectors. What's underreported is CIPS pulling in 89 billion in 48 hours - that's not just symbolic, its functional infrastructure. I've watched similar payment systems struggle for years to gain traction, but geopolitical crisis tends to accelerate adoption way faster than market forces. The fact that 34 central banks opened accounts that quickly sugest this wasn't improvised.

