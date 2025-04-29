This is the scene of a furniture factory closure in Guangzhou. Pieces of fabric that were still being sewn hang from the sewing machines. The warehouse is full of raw materials, and there are some finished sofas and other furniture lying around. The place looks deserted and sad. The person who posted the video said, "The factory shut down and the owner moved on. After struggling year after year, they still couldn’t make it. This is how tough the furniture industry is right now."