U.S. equity futures and global markets are tumbling today after weekend fears that China’s latest AI platform, DeepSeek’s R1 released on January 20, 2025, on the day of the U.S. presidential inauguration, is now leading to a collapse in capex spending plans, the financial strategy that helps businesses around the world decide how to allocate funds to buy or improve long-term assets. This growing panic has culminated in a wholesale rout of tech names around the world which has since transformed into a full-blown DeepSink rout expert, sending S&P futures down as much as 3% and Nasdaq futures down 5%, before a modest bounce.

As of 8:00 am EST today, S&P futures were down 2.3%, and Nasdaq futures tumbled 3.9%, on futures volume that was about four times the 30-day average, as the DeepSeek[1] story forces investors to suddenly question the market position of all MegaCap Tech names and the entire AI supply chain, and the validity of the latest $500 billion AI infrastructure project (Stargate) launched a little less than a week ago. This is after China released its DeepSeek R1, which outperforms its rivals in advanced coding, math, and general knowledge capabilities, as I explained on Saturday on The Leo Zagami Show, where I also detailed the history of the rise of Chinese Artificial Intelligence since 1979 and exposed DeepSeek, a mysterious Chinese artificial intelligence company based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, “officially” developed by four kids out of a Communist university in China that started to emerge in 2015.

The official version of the story released by sources close to the Chinese Communist Party tells us that in February 2016 High-Flyer was co-founded by a young AI enthusiast Liang Wenfeng, and three other friends at Zhejiang University, trading since the 2007–2008 financial crisis while still attending the university in question[2] affiliated with the Chinese Ministry of Education. By 2019, they established High-Flyer as a hedge fund focused on developing and using AI trading algorithms. 52 members of Zhejiang University faculty are members of the powerful Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering the national academy of the People’s Republic of China for engineering.

By 2021, High-Flyer exclusively used AI in trading[3] but suddenly things changed in April 2023 when High-Flyer started an artificial general intelligence lab dedicated to research developing AI tools separate from High-Flyer’s financial business that became its own company in May 2023 called DeepSeek that could well be a creation of the “Quantum Prince of Darkness” rather than four geeks. We don’t know what kind of hardware they are using to develop their products and they didn’t require the advanced microchip technology that Joe Biden’s corrupt administration tried to control at the last minute with their export ban on critical technologies, including quantum computing and semiconductor goods,[4] as China makes advances in the global chips industry anyway. For this and other reasons “Sleepy Joe” was given a Master Mason membership the day before leaving the White House by the Jesuit-controlled Free and Accepted Masons of the State of South Carolina.

Remember, dates and numbers are relevant for the Jesuits and the Chinese Illuminati, that’s why they released on Christmas 2024 DeepSeek-V3, a new open-source AI language model with 671 billion parameters trained in around 55 days at a cost of only US$5.58 million! Now should we trust what has been described by American businessman and former software engineer and Democrat Marc Andreessen as a “profound gift to the world”?

Of course not!!! The future of humanity is being decided as I write this, and it is not going to be on a battlefield in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, or the Taiwan Strait, but in the data centers and research facilities around the world as technology experts create the physical and virtual infrastructure to power the next generation of Artificial Intelligence,[5] that could bring us, if kept in Chinese hands, to the establishment of Cyber Satan’s “Digital Prison” by 2030.

As Michael Whitney a brilliant geopolitical and social analyst based in Washington State explained on his blog last week, “In a matter of days, the news of China’s AI sensation, DeepSeek R1, has gone from a gentle breeze to a Force 5 hurricane.”[6] Soon after, CNBC published a YouTube video entitled How China’s New AI Model DeepSeek Is Threatening U.S. Dominance:

What I have coined in my Confessions, Volume 6.66, Volume 7, and Volume 9 as Cyber Satan, whose ultimate development will be the “Quantum Prince of Darkness,” is going to fully manifest in 2030 aided by China and their loyal Jesuits and as I wrote in Confessions of an Illuminati Volume 9: Seven Steps to The Secrets of the New World Disorder from Transhumanism and Immortality to Gnostic Jesus, UFOs, and Insect Witchcraft:“we will not be able to stop their evil plan, headed by the Quantum Prince of Darkness, but we might be able to survive if we prepare accordingly to what the Jesuits and their Sabbatean minions are planning for us.” As Elon Musk said at the MIT Aeronautics and Astronautics Department’s 2014 Centennial Symposium “With artificial intelligence, we are summoning the demon.”

That’s why DeepSeek was set up as the side project of a quant firm “officially” founded by an electrical engineering student who they tell us went all in on AI in 2016/17 after being in the Quant industry for nearly two decades.

Quantitative analysts are professionals who understand the complex mathematical models that price financial securities and can enhance them to generate profits and reduce risk.[7] But the DeepSeek project is a much more sinister project that will benefit not only financial institutions, and much wider implications in the world of Artificial Intelligence. DeepSeek backed by the Chinese Communist Party has been created to make both the American AI projects unprofitable, including The Stargate Project, the recently announced AI infrastructure for OpenAI in the United States,[8] and at the same time create something that will lead to the inevitable dependence on China’s Artificial Intelligence Aka Cyber Satan. “Imagine the panic that is spreading across western tech capitals right now,” wrote Michael Whitney,[9] who added “AI is supposed to be the fast-track to absolute societal control and oligarchic rule into the next millennia, but now those pesky Chinese have overturned the applecart leaving western elites with a problem they might not be able to fix.” Well, the globalist elites who recently met in Davos might not be too upset about their losses, after all, they have recently admitted during the World Economic Forum that President Trump and his America First movement have defeated their agenda.

Many market participants appeared astonished to learn that Von der Leyen and Scholz in Davos were steadfastly pursuing the policies that have severely damaged the EU. However, this is typical European Illuminati behavior subject to Jesuit control. That’s why in a predictable move, EU bureaucrats have chosen to exploit the new Trump administration as an external enemy, rather than seizing the opportunity to unleash the immense potential of their economies. The European Union could thrive with lower government spending, tax cuts, and eliminating bureaucracy because it has the human capital, businesses, and entrepreneurs to achieve it. However, EU leaders, as I explained in Confessions of an Illuminati Volume 7: From the Occult Roots of the Great Reset to the Populist Roots of The Great Reject, are a clear expression of Klaus Schwab’s Fourth Reich and they do not want to reduce their hostility towards Russia, their interventionism, and their economic control objectives, leading them to bow down to China instead of cooperating with the U.S. The Jesuits have been working behind the scenes with China for the last few centuries, as I revealed in Volume 4 of my Confessions, and are happy about taking over Europe after failing to recapture the White House with their allies in the Democratic Party. The EU has used the Paris Climate Agreement as a tool for economic and social control, causing harm to its industrial and business infrastructure further helping China and the rise of Cyber Satan as it could have happened in the United States without the victory of President Trump and the MAGA movement. Now President Donald J. Trump needs to immediately issue a National Artificial Intelligence Emergency regarding the latest Chinese AI developments and replan the $500 billion Stargate project considering what has become a National Security threat that far exceeds what we have seen with TikTo

MIKE WHITNEY

JANUARY 24, 2025

In a matter of days, the news of China’s AI sensation, DeepSeek R1, has gone from a gentle breeze to a Force 5 hurricane. It’s clear now that no one in Silicon Valley or Washington DC had the slightest idea that their world was about to be turned upside-down by an innovative new product that would shift the geopolitical plates further eastward. But that, in fact, is what has happened. And it’s not simply because DeepSeek’s latest version matches or exceeds the performance of America’s best model, OpenAI; but because it is cheaper, more accessible and more transparent. This is AI for everyone regardless of their station or income. And its sudden emergence from ‘out of the blue’ has cast doubts on the ability of western tech giants to anticipate the capability of their competitors or to lead an industry that is essential for Washington to preserve its ever-loosening grip on global power. Here’s a brief recap from Venture Beat:

….thanks to the release of DeepSeek R1, a new large language model that performs “reasoning” similar to OpenAI’s current best-available model o1 — taking multiple seconds or minutes to answer hard questions and solve complex problems as it reflects on its own analysis in a step-by-step, or “chain of thought” fashion. Not only that, but DeepSeek R1 scored as high or higher than OpenAI’s o1 on a variety of third-party benchmarks…, and was reportedly trained at a fraction of the cost…, with far fewer graphics processing units (GPU) under a strict embargo imposed by the U.S., OpenAI’s home turf. But unlike o1, which is available only to paying ChatGPT subscribers of the Plus tier ($20 per month) and more expensive tiers (such as Pro at $200 per month), DeepSeek R1 was released as a fully open source model, which also explains why it has quickly rocketed up the charts of AI code sharing community Hugging Face’s most downloaded and active models. Why everyone in AI is freaking out about DeepSeek, Venture Beat

“Freaking out” is probably the understatement of the century. Silicon Valley is in a full-blown emotional meltdown and the path forward is far from certain. As we will see further along, western tech mandarins are going to have to return to Square 1 and modify their approach to the new reality. In short, the agenda is being set by people with different priorities, values and beliefs who live 10,000 miles away. They do not ascribe to the idea that advances in technology should reinforce police-state surveillance or other repressive forms of social control.(as they do in the West) Their vision of the future is altogether different, but invariably optimistic.

Did you notice that “DeepSeek R1 scored as high or higher than OpenAI’s o1 (while) under a strict embargo imposed by the US”?

In other words, these Chinese whiz-kids created their cutting-edge version with one hand tied behind their back. They shrugged off Washington’s onerous sanctions and beat Uncle Sam at his own game, which is quite an accomplishment. (Forbes: “U.S. export controls on advanced semiconductors were intended to slow China’s AI progress, but they may have inadvertently spurred innovation.”) Here’s more:

thanks to the fact that it is fully open source, people have already fine-tuned and trained many multiple variations of the model for different task-specific purposes such as making it small enough to run on a mobile device or combining it with other open-source models. Even if you want to use it for development purposes, DeepSeek’s API costs are more than 90% cheaper than the equivalent o1 model from OpenAI. Why everyone in AI is freaking out about DeepSeek, Venture Beat

Cheaper, more adaptable and more transparent. Is there more? There is:

“There’s no overstating how profoundly this changes the whole game. And not only with regards to AI, it’s also a massive indictment of the US’s misguided attempt to stop China’s technological development, without which Deepseek may not have been possible…”

Is the author right; are the tech-honchos and their moneybags allies “freaking out” over DeepSeek or do they see it as a minor glitch on the road to AI supremacy? Here’s how he answers that question:

A message posted to Blind… has been making the rounds suggesting Meta is in crisis over the success of DeepSeek because of how quickly it surpassed Meta’s own efforts to be the king of open source AI with its Llama models.

It sounds like a lot of people are very concerned, and for good reason. DeepSeek is a nuclear bomb detonated in the heart of Silicon Valley. It is a straight-up challenge to America’s de facto Royal Family of tech Brahmins who thought their reign would last forever. Now they find themselves playing ‘catch-up’ with an upstart cadre of bluestocking brainiacs who are bringing their world crashing down around them. More importantly, the future of AI is being decided in Hangzhou not Palo Alto which means we might see a lull in the warmaking as Uncle Sam finds it harder to finance his endless bloodletting. What a welcome reprieve that would be.

The author of the above piece even quotes one of my favorite analysts on X, Arnaud Bertrand, an invaluable source of unbiased information about developments in China. Here’s what he said:

“There’s no overstating how profoundly this changes the whole game. And not only with regards to AI, it’s also a massive indictment of the US’s misguided attempt to stop China’s technological development, without which Deepseek may not have been possible…”

Yep, the whole semiconductor embargo-thing backfired spectacularly illustrating once again that we are ruled by incompetent lamebrains who love to punish people for violations to rules they make up on-the-fly. Just look at the mess these ‘geniuses’ have made.

From George Webb

The Deep Seek Trillion dollar hit has happened now, so here's my January 3rd presentation saying where Deep Seek got the AI training data - out of the cold dead hands of Suchir Balaji, the AI whistleblower.

This story now becomes more interesting.

Mother of Likely Murdered OpenAI Whistleblower Reveals All, Calls for Investigation of Sam Altman

Suchir Balaji worked as an engineer for Sam Altman building AI, until he decided that Altman was committing crimes. Balaji became a whistleblower, and soon after was found dead in his apartment. California authorities claim it was suicide. Crime scene photos clearly show a murder. Balaji’s mother, Poornima Ramarao, tells the most shocking story we’ve heard in a long time.

The Daily Mail

Just 40 minutes after police broke down Suchir Balaji's door and found him lying on the floor of his apartment, they declared his death a suicide.

The tech prodigy, 26, who just a month earlier blew the whistle on OpenAI's dubious methods of training ChatGPT, shot himself in the head. Case closed.

But when his parents Poornima Ramarao and Balaji Ramamurthy stepped inside his home after his body was carted off to the morgue, the scene didn't make any sense.

Photos obtained by DailyMail.com show blood was pooled next to the bathroom door where his head lay, but also splattered around the bathroom far from the body.

Lying on the bloodstains were one of Balaji's wireless earbuds and two mysterious tufts of what appeared to be synthetic hair, like from a wig.

His home, in a high-end building on Buchanan Street in San Francisco's Mint Hill neighborhood, was also ransacked, 'like someone was searching for something'.

'After seeing there is so much blood everywhere, I don't know how they think it's a suicide, it doesn't look close,' his father, Ramamurthy, told DailyMail.com.

Balaji's parents refuse to believe their son took his own life, insisting it was a 'cold-blooded murder' despite police declaring there was no foul play….

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14309173/Suchir-Balaji-whistleblower-death-suicide-murder-Sam-Altman-crime-scene-photos-Los-Angeles.html