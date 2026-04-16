Word out of Washington, DC CLAIMS the US convinced China to “not sell or supply any weapons to Iran.” Turns out, China says that claim is false.

Guo Jiakun, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China made the following very terse statement on television Wednesday afternoon in Beijing:

“I wish to put an end to rumors circulating online claiming that China has agreed with the United States not to provide arms to Iran. Let me be clear, no such communication has taken place.

China has neither admitted supplying arms to Iran nor denied it. Our security agreements and defense cooperation are sovereign matters for China alone to consider.

No foreign country has the right to meddle in China’s internal affairs.

Leaders around the world should weigh their words carefully before speaking.

China welcomes the decision by President Trump toward de-escalation and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. We remain committed to world peace and to safeguard regional stability through dialogue.”

So, someone is lying. It isn’t hard to figure out who.