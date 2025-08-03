The Chinese army has carried out a massive deployment of military personnel to Fujian, a city close to Taiwan. According to local sources, only the invasion order of President Xi Jinping is awaited.

Earlier today, China's Defense Minister, Dong Jun, stated publicly "If China’s sovereignty over Taiwan is threatened, U.S. military bases in Japan and South Korea will become legitimate targets. Beijing will not tolerate foreign interference."

Below is a map showing US Military and allied Bases in the area:

As of 11:00 AM eastern US time today, Taiwan has raised its state of maximum alert across the country in anticipation of a possible imminent Chinese attack.

Meanwhile, British Defense Minister John Healy, publicly stated today that "Britain is ready to fight in the Pacific if Taiwan is invaded." China belittled him by publicly laughing and saying "Britain has more Admirals than warships."

Hal Turner Analysis

China has a very long history of patience. They can play these games with Taiwan forever. Psy-Ops?????? Look, unless China decides to flip the script, theirs is a history of patience. They’re not going to cowboy in. Also, the main thing they want from Taiwan is their infrastructure and technical expertise. A full-scale invasion jeopardizes all of that.



When China DOES decide to do something, they’ll do it when everything is aligned and by getting their hands dirty as little as possible. Their boldest move will be a naval and air blockade; halt all Taiwanese imports and exports, and starve them out…literally and financially.

I have a feeling anyone expecting a D-Day style invasion will be sorely disappointed, but nowadays, who knows?