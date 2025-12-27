



Here’s what happened:



On February 4, 2025, Beijing implemented tungsten export licensing. Not a ban. Just paperwork.



The result? U.S. importers received ZERO export licenses. All year. Not one kilogram approved.



This is sanctions by bureaucracy. Quiet. Deniable. Devastating.



Why it matters:



China controls 82.7% of global tungsten production.



The U.S. produces exactly ZERO.



Tungsten makes:

→ Armor-piercing ammunition

→ Semiconductor interconnects

→ Every cutting tool in manufacturing



No tungsten = no bullets, no chips, no machining.



The Pentagon disclosed the Army’s armor-piercing inventory can only meet combat requirements for 90 DAYS.



Semiconductor fabs face wafer start reductions within 6-8 WEEKS of shortage.



Price has exploded 200% this year alone.



The 2027 NDAA deadline bans Chinese tungsten from defense contracts.



Western mines won’t reach production until 2028-2030.



Do the math. The gap cannot close in time.



This is the playbook China tested on gallium, germanium, and antimony. Now perfected.



The weapon isn’t supply control.



The weapon is the filing cabinet where export applications go to die.



My prediction: By mid 2026, at least one major NATO defense contract will miss delivery due to tungsten shortage. Screenshot this.



The nation that controls tungsten controls permission to manufacture.



That permission now requires a stamp from Beijing.



And the stamp never comes.



Read the full deep dive article here -