Last night I had a discussion with Grok, more or less confirming the above with sources, but I did not save it. That has disappeared and instead I get this:

Air defense and radar systems: Multiple reports from 2025–2026 indicate China has supplied or expedited deliveries to Iran of ground-based systems like the YLC-8B long-range surveillance radar (anti-stealth capable in UHF bands) and HQ-9B surface-to-air missiles (long-range SAMs, similar to Russia’s S-300/400 family). These enhance Iran’s integrated air defense system (IADS), potentially complicating stealth aircraft operations by improving detection and jamming resistance in broader electromagnetic domains.

Logistics and airlifts: There were claims in January 2026 of ~16 Chinese Y-20 cargo flights to Iran over ~56 hours, allegedly carrying air defense hardware, EW-related components, or dual-use tech. U.S. assessments note China supplies dual-use items, radar, electronic systems, missile components, and tech for domestic production—enabling endurance without direct finished-platform transfers that might provoke escalation.

Electronic warfare aspects: Iran’s improved jamming (e.g., against GPS/satellite comms, maritime navigation) draws from adapted Chinese (and Russian) technology. This includes broader EW posture enhancements, but not specifically a “full airborne supply chain” of advanced systems like pods for fighters. Airborne EW typically refers to platforms like jamming/EA pods on aircraft (e.g., equivalents to U.S. EA-18G Growler), and no mainstream reporting confirms China delivering such integrated airborne kits recently.

Other cooperation: China has provided BeiDou satellite navigation integration (replacing GPS for better jamming resistance in missiles/drones), potential satellite imagery/intel support, and components for missile rebuilding post-2025 conflicts. Speculation includes J-20 model gifts sparking fighter export rumors, but nothing concrete on airborne EW deliveries.

I did, however, save the following:

The 2025 Twelve-Day War between Israel and Iran did not merely exchange ballistic missiles and drones across contested skies, but instead crystallised a structural transformation in the architecture of modern warfare, as Beijing’s orbital surveillance networks fused with Tehran’s strike forces to create a hybridised kill chain that has permanently altered the balance of power in the Middle East.

Senior defence analysts now describe what one widely circulated assessment bluntly characterised as an “eyes and fists” construct, in which “Chinese satellite network provides Iran with 24/7/365 coverage and real-time updates: SIGINT, terrain mapping, telemetry; radar, optical, and infrared imaging in all weather conditions, day and night, enabling Iran to precisely target Israeli and American objectives. Without China, there is no ‘boom, boom, Tel Aviv!’”

That stark formulation underscores not rhetorical exaggeration but operational reality, because the classical military kill chain — Find, Fix, Track, Target, Engage, Assess — has effectively been partitioned between two sovereign actors, with the People’s Liberation Army supplying the orbital “eyes” and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps delivering the kinetic “fists.”

https://defencesecurityasia.com/en/china-iran-kill-chain-pla-satellites-israel-2025-war/

TEHRAN/BEIJING : China and Iran have significantly expanded their security and intelligence cooperation, launching a coordinated technological overhaul aimed at countering what both governments describe as foreign intelligence infiltration, primarily by Israel and the United States. The initiative centers on restructuring Iran’s digital infrastructure, replacing Western-origin systems, and strengthening cyber and communications security across military and government networks.

Military equipment sales

The latest phase of cooperation began in January 2026, when Beijing and Tehran intensified joint counterintelligence coordination following regional conflicts that exposed weaknesses in Iran’s security and communications architecture. According to officials familiar with the framework, Chinese intelligence and technical advisors are working directly with Iranian agencies to assess vulnerabilities and reinforce sensitive systems.

The joint effort focuses on identifying infiltration pathways within Iran’s digital and physical infrastructure. Iranian authorities have conducted comprehensive reviews of communications networks, data transmission systems, and command-and-control platforms used by military, nuclear, and governmental institutions.

Chinese technical teams are assisting in auditing software dependencies, hardware supply chains, and network configurations to detect potential backdoors or unauthorized access points. Iranian officials have concluded that reliance on Western-developed systems created structural exposure that could be exploited for surveillance, cyber-espionage, or operational disruption.

As part of the coordination, cybersecurity protocols are being standardized across ministries and defense entities. Integrated monitoring mechanisms are being deployed to track anomalous activity within classified and semi-classified networks.

Chinese satellites revealed that Saudi Arabia would participate in the war with Iran after all

https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/China-Backs-Irans-Counterintelligence-Drive-With-BeiDou-Shift-and-Encrypted-Systems/





Fellow Americans,

This is not about politics, emotions, or foreign loyalties. This is a clear-eyed warning about what could happen to our country, our families, and our homeland if the U.S. government launches military strikes on Iran, especially if framed as defending Israel.



It’s the full combination: Russia, China, and North Korea, plus the likely support from Pakistan, Yemen’s Houthis, Syria, and the newly formed diplomatic coalitions (including the Global Alliance for the Two-State Solution backed by major Muslim nations like Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, and the OIC) that have rallied around Palestine.



Russia and China alone completely rewrite the math. Any notion of a quick, low-risk “success” without direct threats to American soil evaporates.



China has the industrial, technological, and economic power to defend Iran while delivering devastating blows to Israel if it chooses. More critically for us: China can choke off key technology components, rare earths, electronics, and trade flows that our economy now depends on. With America’s manufacturing base still hollowed out, that single move would spike prices, crash supply chains, and hit every household overnight, all while China races ahead in AI, leaving us permanently behind.



Add Russia’s nuclear arsenal and asymmetric weapons. Their Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater submarine is stealthy, massive, and designed to evade detection, carries warheads and can pair with hypersonic missiles that no existing defense (including Israel’s Iron Dome) can reliably stop. We have no equivalent nationwide shield.



America still lacks a true Iron Dome equivalent. (The proposed “Golden Dome” for America is nowhere near operational.) Remember the Chinese spy balloon that drifted across our country unchallenged? Or the repeated cartel drone incursions across our southern border that forced airspace closures like the recent El Paso shutdown? These incidents repeatedly expose our vulnerabilities at home.



If the U.S. attacks Iran, for Israel, and it escalates into the broader conflict many experts fear (with Russia-China-Iran drills already happening in the region, including naval exercises in the Strait of Hormuz), expect retaliation designed to split our forces. A direct strike on American soil or interests (from any player in this axis) would force an immediate recall of our naval carriers, air wings, and troops to defend the homeland, because unlike Israel, we have no Iron Dome.



That pullback leaves Israel facing overwhelming retaliation from Iran’s allies: Yemen, Syria, Hezbollah remnants, and others who have endured years of conflict. The Middle East explodes, oil markets seize, and global supply lines collapse.



This isn’t a video game or political theater where loud speeches and tariffs magically fix everything. War is brutal, unforgiving, and escalatory. Nations fight to survive. No remorse.



In this scenario, America faces the greatest catastrophic consequences in our modern history: economic ruin, homeland attacks, stretched military, and lives lost… all to bomb a nation halfway around the world on behalf of a foreign ally that has never sent combat troops to fight side-by-side with American soldiers in any U.S. war (Iraq, Afghanistan, or otherwise).



All sentiment aside: America must step back. Let the Middle East sort its own conflicts. Our priority is securing our borders, rebuilding our strength at home, and avoiding a war that could dwarf anything we’ve seen before.



Contact your representatives today. Demand America First, no more blank checks for endless foreign wars that put American lives and prosperity at risk.



Share this if you agree. The cost of silence could be far higher than any of us want to pay.



Peace and security for Americans must come first. Always.