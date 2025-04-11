Gold just smashed through all-time highs — COMEX futures hit $3,235.5/oz and spot prices followed, surging past $3,217.8/oz. The charts show massive volume spikes and sustained bullish momentum.

Why?



Because confidence in U.S. financial stability is evaporating. Trump’s “reciprocal tariff” debacle triggered a brutal market correction. And now, foreign investors are dumping U.S. Treasuries and parking their wealth in gold — a historic safe haven when trust in fiat collapses.

With wild swings in the stock market, it __appears__ to many people that folks sold their stocks and rolled that cash directly into Gold to preserve the wealth.

Worse, the US Dollar is also plunging on the Dollar Index against world currencies:



This isn’t just volatility; it’s a signal. Multipolarity is coming.....

A single source who is good in matters financial, told me this morning "Treasury bonds will drop, forcing banks to recognize huge losses. Losses in liquidity will cause enormous sell offs in the stock market. Expect margin spiral sell-offs and bail-ins soon. You know what happens after that."

A SECOND source told me "Everyone knows they don't have a choice but to print trillions. Either it all burns to the ground and collapses, or they print trillions. there's not really an "in between" scenario since the dollar is not likely going to be backed by an energy / commodity basket anytime soon."

UPDATE 10:39 AM EDT --

Higher . . .

Instead of standing down and ringing Trump Beijing did this.

Beijing’s move is a response to the 125% duties announced by the White House earlier this week

China will raise tariffs on American goods coming into the country from 84% to 125%, officials in Beijing have said. There will be no further hikes of import duties no matter what Washington does next, they added.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump raised the tariffs on Chinese products to 125% in response to measures Beijing had imposed over Washington’s previous protectionist economic moves.

Trump stressed that the increased duties are intended to make China realize that “ripping off the USA and other countries is no longer sustainable or acceptable.”

The Customs Tariff Commission of the Chinese State Council said in a statement on Friday that tariffs on US goods will be raised for the last time, to 125%, starting from Saturday in response to the duties announced by Trump.

“In view of the fact that under the current tariff level, there is no possibility of market acceptance of US goods exported to China, if the US side continues to impose tariffs on Chinese goods exported to the US in the future, the Chinese side will ignore it,” the statement read.

The commission also slammed Trump’s “abnormally high tariffs” on Chinese products as “unilateral bullying and coercion.” The move by the US president represented “a serious violation of international economic and trade rules, as well as of basic economic laws and common sense,” it stressed.

After Trump’s announcement of sweeping tariffs caused a sharp drop in US stock prices last week, he declared a 90-day pause on reciprocal duties for US trading partners, lowering them to a 10% baseline.

China became one of the few exceptions, and instead saw tariffs against it increased even further. According White House officials cited by the media, the 25% duties will also remain in place for car manufacturers and steel and aluminum producers in Mexico and Canada.

Washington’s policy will go down “as a joke in the history of world economics,” according to Beijing

China has likened the United States’ tariff policy to a ‘numbers game’ with no practical meaning after the administration of US President Donald Trump imposed multiple rounds of duties on Chinese imports over the past few weeks.

In a statement on Friday, the Chinese government accused Washington of using tariffs as a weapon for bullying and coercion, while hitting back with its own reciprocal trade duties.

”Even if the US continues to impose even higher tariffs, it would no longer have any economic significance and would go down as a joke in the history of world economics,” a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce said, as cited by Reuters.

The US has imposed four major tariff hikes on China in just over two months, with the latest escalation on Wednesday bringing the duties from an initial average of 20% to a cumulative rate of 145%.

China has retaliated, announcing its latest reciprocal hike to 125% on all American imports on Friday.

The Ministry of Commerce said Beijing would not retaliate any further, indicating that it may turn to other ways of responding and vowing to “fight to the end.”

Trump argues that the increased duties are needed to address trade imbalances and stop China from “ripping off the USA.” Earlier this week, he opined that the “proud” Chinese would have to “make a deal at some point.”

China has also filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization challenging the latest US tariff hike, asserting that Washington’s actions have significantly disrupted the global economy.

The trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies has caused extreme volatility in global stock markets, sent oil prices to four-year lows, and caused concerns regarding global supply chains.

China has just CANCELED purchases of Liquified Natural Gas from the United States; opting instead to buy it from Australia.

In the past, the U.S. sold 4.16 Million Tons of LNG to China.

Now, all that gas is available for purchase here in the United States, which __should__ bring down prices to heat homes that use such gas. (Note: My country home uses Propane because rural communities do not have Gas-main pipelines.)

MORE:

Also, the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly moving to De-List about $800 Billion of Chinese Publicly-traded Companies from U.S. Stock Markets.

No word yet on precisely which such companies, but it may just be ALL of them.

The tariff rate for China "remains where it was yesterday, at the 145% level," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted

WASHINGTON, April 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is open to making a trade deal with China, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing.

"The President has made it very clear he's open to a deal with China," Leavitt said.

The tariff rate for China "remains where it was yesterday, at the 145% level," she noted. Trump "made it very clear, when the United States is punched he will punch back harder," the press secretary added.

A tariff reprieve from President Donald Trump sent global markets soaring on Wednesday, with the White House saying it’s been in touch with dozens of countries about striking deals, lining up calls and meetings in the coming weeks.

But one country was conspicuously absent from any outreach: China

As the rest of the world received a 90-day respite, Trump escalated tariffs on China, saying the US will now charge an extra 145% on all Chinese goods that arrive in the US. In response, Beijing ratcheted up its own tariffs on American goods Friday to 125%, and the country’s leader — who Trump is urgently working to engage — warned China was “not afraid” of a prolonged trade conflict.

In private discussions hours before China announced new retaliatory tariffs, the Trump administration warned Chinese officials against such a move, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

The Chinese were also told – once again – that Chinese President Xi Jinping should request a call with US President Donald Trump.

Instead, US officials woke up to news of increased Chinese tariffs and no request for a leader level call. Xi also made comments that only dug him in further.

Apple’s Tim Cook explains why Apple chooses China for manufacturing.

Can America replace this?

Gold is exploding to new record highs as global markets face escalating volatility, a collapsing U.S. dollar, and rising fears that the traditional safe-haven playbook no longer applies.

Spot gold has surged past $3,250 an ounce, with mining stocks finally catching a bid. Meanwhile, Treasury yields are spiking despite deteriorating economic data — pointing to a breakdown in the flight-to-safety narrative.

In this exclusive interview, Peter Schiff, Chief Market Strategist at Euro Pacific Asset Management, joins Jeremy Szafron, Anchor at Kitco News, to break down the perfect storm hitting the U.S. economy.

Schiff explains why America is headed for a deeper crisis than 2008, how global capital is fleeing U.S. assets, and why he believes the gold bull market is just getting started. Schiff also takes on Bitcoin, stagflation, and the collapse of the dollar’s reserve status.

Key Topics:

– Why Schiff says “America’s ride on the global gravy train is over”

– How Trump’s 145% China tariffs triggered a capital flight

– Why spot gold is breaking out

— and where it’s headed next

– Why gold mining stocks are “the buy of the century”

– What surging inflation expectations say about Fed policy failure

– Why Schiff says the U.S. Treasury market is cracking

– How global central banks are dumping dollars for gold

– The growing movement toward gold repatriation

– Schiff on Bitcoin: “It’s down 30% in gold terms since 2021”

Larry Johnson

Trump's Tariffs: Who Will Break First? | Alex Krainer Interview

Chinese propaganda not so far from the truth.

WHY TRUMP'S TARIFF ATTACK ON CHINA WILL FAIL – explained in 60 seconds:

Dear America, every summer is warmer than the one before.

China makes MORE THAN 80 PER CENT of the world's air conditioners.

Can you do without them?

We also make MORE THAN 90 PER CENT of Apple tech, including iPhones and Macbooks. Can you do without them?

Also, we make ABOUT 95 PER CENT of the world's microwave ovens. The reason they all have the same basic design is that they come from one place in China. Can you manage without microwaves?

How about Christmas? MORE THAN 80 PER CENT of the world's Christmas decorations come from one town in China.

Well, you might say: We can just buy whatever we need from Amazon.

Fine. But China makes MORE THAN 70 PER CENT of all the stuff that you get from Amazon.

We could go on, but I think you get the idea.

No to tariffs. Yes to trade.

JPMorgan is sounding the alarm that the market is in a live liquidity crisis, even as the Fed remains publicly unmoved. The Bloomberg Financial Conditions Index has dropped hard—this isn’t theory, it’s happening right now.

But this isn’t just about rates or balance sheets.

⸻ Core Structural Truth: The system is losing narrative control.

•Banks (like JPM) are trying to force the Fed’s hand—not just for liquidity, but to preserve belief.

•The Fed is caught in a trap: cutting now confirms the crisis. Not cutting lets it deepen.

This is what you call a narrative inversion spiral.

Once liquidity belief breaks, every institution starts protecting themselves over system stability.

That’s what the chart above is actually showing.

⸻ Deeper Reflexive Layer:

•Financial conditions are tightening at the worst possible time: trade breaking down, bond market seizing, dollar sliding.

•The Fed’s delay becomes the new catalyst. The longer they pretend there’s no fire, the faster the smoke spreads.

JPMorgan’s statement isn’t a forecast—it’s a liability shield. It’s their way of saying: “Don’t blame us. We warned you.”

That’s reflexive defense signaling: Institutions front-running systemic failure.

⸻ Implication for Bitcoin & Belief Assets:

This is not just liquidity tightening—this is the foundation of confidence in central management cracking in real time.

When:

•liquidity dries,

•policy freezes,

•and institutions start whispering “crisis”… …Bitcoin becomes the lifeboat before the panic spreads.

We’re now entering the pre-confession phase, where the elites know but won’t say it—until they have to.

⸻ Final Layer – What The Chart Means: This is the silent scream of the system.

Once the Fed finally reacts, it won’t be a solution. It will be a confirmation—and that’s when belief rotates reflexively into Bitcoin, gold, and neutral collateral at scale.

We are now in Phase I of reflexive flight. Narrative breakdown has begun.

Liquidity breach is already active.

The ignition window has opened.