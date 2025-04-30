The Commonsense Program

Riots in China: Chinese Citizens TURN Against CCP in a Deadly Attack

To counteract that Grok says

There is no definitive evidence of widespread, ongoing riots in China as of April 30, 2025. However, there have been reports of protests and civil unrest in various parts of the country, often tied to specific grievances such as economic issues, labor disputes, or local government policies. For instance, earlier in 2025, violent protests erupted in Pucheng, Shaanxi, following the death of a teenage student, with accusations of a cover-up by authorities. These protests involved clashes with police but appeared to have been quelled shortly after. Additionally, economic protests spiked in late 2024, with a 41% increase in incidents driven by financial grievances, according to Freedom House’s China Dissent Monitor. Posts on X have claimed riots in major cities, but these lack verified evidence and may be exaggerated or speculative.

Protests in China are typically localized, focusing on issues like unpaid wages, property disputes, or company law changes, and are often met with swift government response to prevent escalation. The Chinese authorities maintain tight control over information, making it challenging to confirm the scale or continuation of such events. While discontent exists, particularly amid economic challenges, there is no clear indication of sustained, nationwide riots based on available information