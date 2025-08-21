Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stacy's avatar
Stacy
44m

This is extremely disturbing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rebal's avatar
Rebal
3m

This is why all the data mining in all comprised systems. I say let's go home. Its garbage. Meant to build your prison; were back in Egypt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture