Kaiwa Technology, based in Guangzhou, announced plans for the world's first humanoid robot equipped with artificial womb technology. The company targets a 2026 market debut with pricing below 100,000 yuan ($13,900).

Pregnancy humanoid robot features embedded artificial womb system

The humanoid robot incorporates an artificial womb embedded in its abdomen, designed to carry a fetus through gestation and deliver a baby. The technology aims to provide pregnancy alternatives for individuals seeking to avoid biological gestation burdens.



Zhang Qifeng, Kaiwa Technology founder and Nanyang Technological University affiliate, presented the concept at the 2025 World Robot Conference in Beijing. The announcement has generated public discussion regarding ethical considerations and potential applications for infertility treatment.

Artificial womb technology replicates natural gestation process

The core innovation centers on artificial womb technology utilizing artificial amniotic fluid and nutrient delivery systems. According to Zhang, the fetus develops within artificial amniotic fluid while receiving nutrients through connected tubes, mimicking natural gestation conditions.



"It is not merely an incubator but a life-sized humanoid equipped with an artificial womb in its abdomen, capable of replicating the entire process from conception to delivery," Zhang stated.



Zhang indicated the artificial womb technology demonstrates maturity in laboratory settings and requires integration into humanoid form to enable human-robot interaction during pregnancy processes.

Regulatory discussions address ethical and legal framework

Zhang reported conducting discussions with Guangdong Province authorities regarding ethical and legal considerations. Related proposals have been submitted as part of ongoing policy and legislative deliberations for the pregnancy humanoid robot technology.



The company anticipates completing a prototype within one year, maintaining the under-$13,900 price point for market accessibility.



Scientific foundation based on previous artificial womb research

Artificial womb research has demonstrated promising results in animal studies. In 2017, researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia successfully nurtured a premature lamb equivalent to 23 weeks human pregnancy in a "biobag" system.



The transparent vinyl sac contained warm, saline-based artificial amniotic fluid with nutrients delivered via umbilical cord tube connection. The lamb developed wool growth within four weeks during the study period.



Current artificial womb systems function as neonatal incubators supporting life after partial gestation. Zhang's concept requires advancement to support fertilization, implantation, and full-term pregnancy development.

China introduces GEAIR AI-powered breeding robot system

The 2025 World Robot Conference also featured GEAIR, the world's first AI-powered breeding robot developed by the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology, Chinese Academy of Sciences. The system integrates artificial intelligence and biotechnology for agricultural breeding applications.



Researchers used gene editing techniques to create male-sterile flowers, enabling efficient hybrid seed production through robotic pollination. The technology combines "de novo domestication" and "speed breeding" methods to form an intelligent robotic breeding factory.

GEAIR technology advances China's agricultural innovation

GEAIR has been applied to develop male-sterile soybean systems, potentially increasing China's hybrid breeding capacity and crop yields. The project establishes a closed-loop system for intelligent, fully autonomous robotic breeding operations.



"With biotechnology as the foundation, AI as the driver, and robotics as the operator, the innovation demonstrates China's leading role in merging AI with biological breeding," according to research team statements.



The autonomous breeding robot performs cruising and cross-pollination functions to reduce costs, shorten breeding cycles, and improve efficiency in agricultural production systems.

Go back to 2018. This was a scandal back then but seemingly not now

The Gene Editing Scandal that Shook the World

In 2018, a gene editing scandal shook the world. Two babies have been genetically engineered in secret by one one man. Some hail this man as a hero who could save thousands, other warn that he could change the genetic code of humanity forever. This is the story of the first genetically edited children. This is the gene editing scandal that shook the world.

For now, they’re known as Lulu and Nana, pseudonyms that are meant to give them some amount of anonymity amid the international uproar over their birth. As the first babies born after their genomes were edited (while they were embryos, by the genetics tool CRISPR) the twin girls, born in Shenzhen, China, are the subject of scientific and public scrutiny that will only escalate as they get older.

He Jiankui, a professor at the Southern University of Science and Technology, stunned the world when he claimed, both in a video posted by his lab and in an interview with a journalist, that he used CRISPR to disable a gene involved in helping HIV to enter healthy cells. By doing so, he gave the resulting edited embryos, including the twin girls, resistance to the virus. Doing so means He violated current guidelines prohibiting using CRISPR on human embryos for pregnancy. For now, He’s claims are only claims, since he has not published his work in a scientific journal for others to review and validate. While he did present his findings at a conference a few days after his YouTube announcement, researchers can only take the data at face value. He says he plans to publish the data, but now that the report has been released to the public, it’s difficult to predict which journals would accept the manuscript.



The Chinese researcher’s university denied knowledge of his experiment and said that He has been on leave since last February. Chinese authorities have now suspended He’s work, and Xu Nanping, vice minister of China’s Ministry of Science and Technology, said He’s study was “abominable in nature” and “violated Chinese laws and regulations,” according to the government’s Xinhua news.

The reason for the scientific censure boils down to the fact that He preempted a continuing debate over how and when CRISPR should be used in people. The technology, discovered in 2012, provides unprecedented precision and power to edit any genome, including the DNA of people, by snipping out portions of mutated genes and either allowing the genome to repair itself or by providing healthy versions of the gene. But because the approach is relatively new, scientists are still learning about exactly how precise their edits can be, and what some of the potential negative and long term consequences of altering human DNA could be.

Chinese geneticist He Jiankui of the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, China, speaking during the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing at the University of Hong Kong.SOPA Images—LightRocket/Getty Images

Nearly all international genetics groups have guidelines prohibiting using CRISPR to edit human embryos and implanting them for pregnancy, as the Chinese researcher did. Experts fully support using CRISPR in cells that can’t be passed down from generation to generation, like skin cells or blood cells.

But what He did will forever change the twins’ DNA. Because he altered their genomes when they were embryos, those changes were picked up by every new cell that the embryos made as they continued to divide and develop, eventually forming the twins. So when the girls are ready to have children, their eggs may contain the CRISPR edits that He gave them, and they could pass on their altered genes to their children and all future generations of children in their lineage.

Having the gene itself is not necessarily a bad thing — the edit He made is meant to protect people from getting infected with HIV — but the problem is that scientists aren’t convinced yet that the HIV protection will be the only thing the CRISPR edit did to the twins’ genomes.

It’s not clear, for example, that CRISPR is as precise as researchers would like it to be. It makes mistakes. In some cases, CRISPR may make unintended changes in random parts of the genome, like an autocorrect feature that mistakenly corrects typos to produce an entirely different word. In other cases, it may not make the edits as consistently as needed, so some cells may be edited while others are not, and some cells may even be partially edited, leaving a patchwork result scientists call mosaicism.

According to experts who reviewed some of the data He presented at a conference days after his stunning announcement, they say there is evidence that both girls born with the CRISPR edits showed such signs of mosaicism when they were embryos, meaning they are now likely to have the same mishmash of CRISPR’d and unCRISPR’d cells in their bodies. That means that they may not even benefit from the resistance to HIV that He’s grand experiment was meant to provide.

There’s also evidence that compromising the HIV gene may have other consequences — for example, making people more susceptible to West Nile Virus and possibly the flu.

It’s because of these unanswered questions — and potential risks — that scientists have favored a moratorium on using CRISPR in human embryos meant for pregnancy, at least until they have a better grasp on how CRISPR works and what some of the long term effects of editing might be. While the U.S. National Academy of Sciences in 2017 allowed for the eventual possibility of human babies whose genomes have been edited by CRISPR, it provided strict criteria for how that should happen: under strict monitoring and only in cases where there is no other medical option.

Neither of those criteria were met in the controversial CRISPR study. The university and the hospital where the births took place denied knowledge of He’s work, and the scientific community was blindsided that he had been proceeding with transferring human embryos for pregnancy. The gene he altered also does not represent an unmet medical need — among the couples he worked with, only the fathers were HIV positive, meaning they were unlikely to pass on their infection to their children. What’s more, the fathers were on anti-HIV medications, which controlled their infection and make it even less likely they would infect their partners or their children.

In the twins’ case, what happens when they want to have children? Will they be allowed to have children naturally, and pass on their edited genes and whatever potential side effects might arise from their altered DNA? Or will regulatory or scientific authorities step in and attempt to control whether their genes continue into future generations by requiring the twins to have IVF and only implanting the embryos that do not show signs of the edited gene? Would those regulatory and scientific bodies even have the right to make such a request?

“The implications go beyond just these twins,” says Dr. Kiran Musunuru, professor of cardiovascular medicine and genetics at University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. “If we talk about the sanctity of human life, and the inherent dignity of human life, not much has been gained here. These babies were treated as subjects in a grand medical experiment, and we have to believe that they will be studied for the rest of their lives; it’s sad actually.”

In his presentation and in his video, He justified his unorthodox actions by focusing on the personal. He said the father of the twins now feels motivated to find work and care for his family, and that altering the gene will protect future generations from HIV. But HIV experts say that judicious use and distribution of currently available drugs can effectively stop transmission of the virus, without taking such drastic steps of trying an unproven genetic procedure and exposing people to its unknown risks.

While their identities are still protected for now, it’s unlikely the twins will remain anonymous for long. In bypassing ethical guidelines prohibiting the experiment that he conducted, He not only violated basic tenets of responsible scientific inquiry, he also forever changed how the girls will be viewed by society, and ultimately the decisions they make as a result of their involuntary status as the world’s first CRISPR babies.

From Chat GPT

From Huxley to the Horizon: Biotechnology and the Future of Human Reproduction

Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World (1932) envisioned a society in which human reproduction was entirely engineered. The novel’s Bokanovsky Process allowed a single egg to split into dozens of embryos, producing mass-manufactured, nearly identical humans. These children were conditioned from birth to accept their societal roles, erasing individuality and cementing social hierarchies. For Huxley, the horror lay not in technology itself, but in its use to control the essence of humanity.

In reality, biotechnology has followed a different, yet eerily resonant, path. Dolly the sheep, cloned in 1996, demonstrated that adult mammalian DNA could be reprogrammed to produce a genetic copy. While Dolly’s life revealed health vulnerabilities inherent in cloning, she marked the first step toward controlling reproduction at a mechanistic level. Fast forward to 2018, when Chinese scientist He Jiankui announced the birth of gene-edited twin girls. Using CRISPR-Cas9 to modify the CCR5 gene, He attempted to confer HIV resistance at the germline level, altering DNA that would be passed on to future generations. The global reaction was one of shock and condemnation, as this intervention touched directly on the “essence of humanity” and bypassed established ethical safeguards.

Today, society faces another leap: the development of artificial wombs and humanoid pregnancy robots. Unlike germline editing, these innovations manipulate the conditions of gestation, rather than the genetic code itself. Public reaction has been comparatively muted, framed as a medical solution to infertility and risky pregnancies rather than an existential challenge to human identity. Yet, from an ethical perspective, the parallels are striking: reproduction is being mechanized, and the natural bond between mother and child is increasingly mediated by technology.

Taken together, these strands suggest a convergence Huxley might recognize. Artificial wombs could, in theory, be combined with germline editing to create humans whose genetic traits and developmental environments are carefully engineered. Add in potential AI-assisted behavioral guidance or social conditioning, and the architecture of Huxley’s dystopia begins to emerge: humans designed, nurtured, and potentially conditioned from the very beginning. Unlike the overt authoritarianism of Brave New World, modern society relies on incremental normalization and the allure of medical progress, yet the ethical stakes remain profound. Who decides which traits are desirable? Who controls access? And how do we preserve individuality in the face of mechanized reproduction?

In this light, the trajectory from Dolly to He Jiankui’s twins to artificial wombs is more than scientific curiosity; it is a quiet rehearsal for questions about control, identity, and the ethics of shaping human life. As biotechnology advances, society must confront not only what can be done, but what should be done, lest the world Huxley imagined arrives in fragments before we are ready to question it.