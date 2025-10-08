It’s amazing that I have to find out something so incredibly important from a right-wing US site.

Though they still haven’t been officially confirmed, reports that China’s state-owned buyer told steelmakers to stop purchasing iron ore from Australian mining giant BHP have rattled both markets and Canberra. At first glance, this looks like a simple dispute over price. But step back, and a picture begins to emerge of something possibly far more deliberate.

China is refusing to buy iron ore from Australia largest mining company, **in US Dollars**. As we saw at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization at the start of September, China wants a greater global role for the China National Yuan (CNY) currency, and less for the USD.

About 9 days ago, China told its steelmakers to pause buying iron ore from BHP, a massive Australian mining company. Iron ore is Australia’s most valuable export, and without it, both countries lose money.

The order came from the Chinese government because they no longer wish to utilize US Dollars for Iron Ore purchases. They want the US Dollar out of commerce transactions, because using the US Dollar makes China susceptible to US-imposed economic sanctions, and blocking of payments through the US-dominated SWIFT banking system.

BHP did not want to halt using the US Dollar, so China halted import of Iron Ore through BHP.

Reported ban on BHP iron ore imports ultimately aims to turn China from price-taker to price-maker

by Marina Yue Zhang

October 2, 2025

Image: Auscape / Getty via The Conversation

If true, this ban represents a pressure test from China – one that goes beyond trade and speaks directly to the future of Australia’s economy and the shape of global resource politics.

A dispute over price

The flashpoint appears to be a breakdown in iron ore supply contract talks between BHP and the China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG), a government-run company created in 2022 to consolidate purchases for China’s steel industry. The disagreement centres on stalled negotiations over pricing.

According to reporting by Bloomberg, China applied pressure earlier in September by instructing its mills to stop buying one specific BHP product. Then, at the end of the month, China reportedly expanded the order to suspend all shipments from BHP priced in US dollars.

Neither side has yet confirmed or denied the report, and one Chinese commodity analysis firm, Mysteel, disputed the claim of a ban. But markets were quick to react anyway. BHP’s share price fell on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese voiced concern over the report, and Treasurer Jim Chalmers spoke with BHP chief executive Mike Henry.

For Canberra, it may have carried an unsettling sense of deja vu: harking back to the 2020–21 trade dispute, when Beijing targeted Australian exports including wine, barley, and coal.

The difference now is that iron ore matters more than any of those products combined. Nearly 60% of Australia’s exports to China in the year to May 2024 were iron ore. Losing access to that trade would strike at the heart of Australia’s economy.

China’s long game

To understand where China sits in these negotiations, it is necessary to rewind two decades.

Despite being the world’s biggest buyer of iron ore, China has long had little influence over the price. Hundreds of steel mills cut deals separately with BHP, Rio Tinto, and Brazil’s Vale. The miners spoke with one voice. The mills did not.

The result was higher costs for China, captured in a phrase often used in its media: the “pain of pricing power.” Whatever China bought, the price went up.

Attempts to push back failed. The China Iron and Steel Association urged boycotts of the miners, but mills broke ranks to secure supply.

In 2009, one Rio Tinto executive was jailed in China for alleged commercial espionage during fraught negotiations.

Then came 2010. BHP’s then chief executive Marius Kloppers led a push to replace annual price benchmarks with shorter-term market-based pricing.

This change supercharged profits for Western Australian producers, who could capitalise instantly as China’s demand surged. For China, it was a nightmare – less control, more volatility, bigger bills.

The creation of the CMRG in 2022 was Beijing’s strategic response.

This is not old-fashioned central planning. It is state capitalism with sharper tools: centralized buying, stockpiling, and big data to support national goals. Its purpose is clear – to turn China from a price-taker into a price-maker.

The standoff: who holds the cards?

Australia and China rely on each other, but not in equal amounts.

Australia is critically dependent on China for revenue. China, in the short term, still depends heavily on Australian ore. BHP alone supplies around 13% of China’s imports – impossible for either side to replace overnight.

BHP is seeking alternative markets, and Beijing is investing billions in Guinea’s Simandou mine, but both things will take years or decades before reaching scale.

That creates a tense balance: fighting without breaking (斗而不破). Both sides can inflict pain, but neither can afford a full rupture.

If the reports are true, the “ban” is less a final break than a negotiation tactic. It is Beijing’s way of showing BHP – and by extension Rio Tinto and Vale – that the old rules no longer apply.

The future: from iron ore to green steel

Beneath this contest lies a bigger question: who will shape the future of steel?

Traditional steelmaking is one of the world’s dirtiest industries. It relies on coal, which pumps out carbon emissions. The next frontier is “green steel”, made with renewable energy and green hydrogen instead of coal.

During his visit to Beijing earlier this year, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pitched a vision for Australia to move beyond exporting raw ore and instead sell processed “green iron” – an intermediate product on the path to green steel.

With its vast renewable resources, Australia could climb the value chain rather than remain just “the world’s quarry.”

This aligns with China’s own carbon-neutral goals. By flexing now, Beijing may be signalling that future cooperation on green steel will come with conditions. China will not simply be a buyer; it intends to set the rules.

China buys 85% of Australia’s iron ore so this is very concerning for Australia.

Most international commerce utilizes US Dollars between sellers and buyers because the US Dollar has been the de-facto reserve currency for the whole world, since World War 2.

As more and more countries halt using the US Dollar, to make it impossible for the US to impose economic sanctions, those Dollars will begin flooding back into the US from countries around the world who don’t use them anymore.

That influx of dollars will cause the value - the purchasing power - of the Dollar to plummet relative to many foreign currencies. As the Dollar plummets in value, imported goods will being costing more and more US Dollars - if foreign countries sell to us at all!

Inflation inside the US will skyrocket.

This is one of the quiet reasons the price of Gold is rising. Countries are realizing they need to get OUT of the US Dollar and buy into something that everyone will accept as payment for international trade.

Goldman Sachs is now telling its investment and banking clients they expect Gold to hit $4300-$4900 per OUNCE, by this December.

