Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maral Lowe's avatar
Maral Lowe
13m

I gave this to my daughter, I hope is watches it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sarah's avatar
Sarah
2h

I watched a wonderful outdoors program last night and was reminded that when its cloudy the heat stays in hence NO FROST and when the night is clear the heat of the day radiates off the planet . Very straight forward and unrefutable.

INSIST ON COMMON SENSE AND EXPERIENCE

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture