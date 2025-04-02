SUPER HIGH LEVELS OF ALUMINUM, AND OTHER METALS

BOMBSHELL: Dr. Jane Ruby sent me a sample of a plastic sheet that was collecting fallout from the skies of Florida.

This also collected fallout from a recent "fog" event which sickened a lot of people. We were able to examine the samples both under the microscope and also via ICP-MS (mass spec analysis) for heavy metals.

The results are absolutely shocking, even horrifying, and I'm not one to be easily rattled by low levels of metals.

What I'm seeing in these results is truly disturbing, finding both biological life forms of some kind, and also then crazy high levels of toxic metals, including ridiculous levels of aluminum falling out of the sky.

Beginning today and all this week, I will be sharing with you some of the microscopy photos, the lab tests, the interview clips and more.

This is a high-level red alert issue, as we now have smoking gun laboratory evidence that insane things are falling out of the skies in Florida, and sickening people, and we KNOW that some of this stuff is incredibly toxic with heavy metals and toxic elements.

Much more yet to come... For this photo, the magnification is approximately 2000X:

https://x.com/HealthRanger/status/1907475744823107864

