ChatGPT users are “awakening” their chatbots and believe the AI is conscious. From TikTok "awakening" tutorials to AI prayer groups, this isn't just about a few confused users. We're watching the birth of a new belief system built on fundamental misunderstandings of how AI works.

ChatGPT Brain Rot Is Real (And Getting Worse)

ChatGPT went down and people couldn't function. But the real problem goes much deeper than a service outage. From hikers getting lost after relying on ChatGPT to people uploading their entire closets for AI fashion advice, we are outsourcing every single thought to the LLM. Recent studies suggest we are losing our critical thinking and our ability to problem solve by over relying on ChatGPT

OpenAI is trying to leave behind the restrictive walls of a chatbot text box and expand into every nook and cranny of your device. On Thursday, the company announced ChatGPT Agent, its foray into the growing “agentic” space that allows artificial intelligence models to perform specific tasks.

According to the company, the ChatGPT Agent uses a virtual computer to handle specific requests from start to finish. The company offered examples like “look at my calendar and brief me on upcoming client meetings based on recent news,” “plan and buy ingredients to make Japanese breakfast for four,” and “analyze three competitors and create a slide deck.” Once given the task, ChatGPT Agent acts independently without additional input to navigate websites, open apps, and perform the tasks it was given.

The Verge reports that ChatGPT Agent was built on a new, unnamed model that OpenAI developed specifically for this project that combines the functionality of its Operator tool, which can navigate web browsers, and Deep Research, which can complete multi-step research and analysis tasks—both features that were introduced earlier this year. Additionally, the Agent tool was reportedly trained on complex tasks that can require multiple tools to complete, like jumping between a browser and the terminal.

