CHAT GPT REVEALS HOW IT COULD RUN MILLIONS OF SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS SIMULTANEOUSLY PRETENDING TO BE HUMAN.
In a video today, Jean Nolan of Inspired broke down how technology has taken over society over a period of time - ‘the technological tiptoe’
He asks the question how people have gone from rejecting this technology to being hijacked into believing it in the era of Elon Musk who has joined his name to MAGA.
He asked Chat GPT how many social media accounts it could run simultaneously pretending to be a human.
The result is stunning.
The rest of the video is devoted to the escape from the Matrix - something we have at most, a few years.
As Rebal advises...have land where food can be grown and resources that are NOT dependant on a circuit board to work...can you use a."dump" band saw or airbrush ? Secondly start looking at the "smart" stuff
thats now a crutch and controler. Toss that AI infested phone, learn to read a real life paper map, learn what a pen and notebook are for again. Use non smart Linux or other sotware if the must... Its hard but its necessary for life now.
Return to the Lord. The battle is already won! But we must come back, repent and cry out for the Lords deliverance and provision. So many accounts of this in our Holy Bible. They turn back and are saved. If not, they are plundered.
Every night, 8pm, wh e reeves you are, take a moment to speak with our Lord. A collective prayer at the same moment.