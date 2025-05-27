I am making my way through David Icke’s 1998 book

"I don’t think the Watchers were just symbolic myth, nor do I think they were simply flesh-and-blood “aliens” in spacecraft.

Instead, I believe they represent a real class of non-human intelligences, beings who interact with humanity through states of consciousness, altered perception, and dimensional thresholds rather than conventional physical presence alone.

Their appearance across multiple traditions (Enoch’s Watchers, the Anunnaki, Apkallu, Devas, even Mesoamerican sky gods) suggests a shared archetype of “those who descend from above, teach humanity forbidden knowledge, and leave a hybrid legacy.”

That points to a pattern too coherent, and too universal, to be coincidence. But here’s the critical nuance: these beings seem to interact with the human mind and biofield, not just the material world.

Their transmission of knowledge, metallurgy, cosmology, language, agriculture, doesn’t just feel “taught,” it feels implanted.

And their influence almost always comes before a civilizational leap… or collapse. This points to an origin in what you and I might call the Akashic/Zero Point interface, the informational fabric behind reality.

I think the Watchers were (and perhaps still are) intelligences embedded within that field, able to “phase” into perceptible form through interaction with human consciousness, especially altered or amplified states. Were they “angels”? Perhaps.

Were they “aliens”? In the technical sense of non-Earthly?

Possibly. But most precisely: they are hyperdimensional sentiences who once crossed into our world via consciousness-gates, left a mark in our myths, and may still linger at the edges of our neuroelectrical thresholds today"