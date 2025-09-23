As a spiritual person I can broadly go along with this.

Mind you, this was a 10 hour memorial service, which was broadly-casted by every mainstream media outlet in the US

The worldly powers and principalities despise Christ, yet suddenly every news channel is covering the CK memorial and every social media influencer is praising Christendom

Why? Because a false gospel, false religious movement, and ultimately a false Christ is being promoted under the banner of true Christianity

Satan is the “god” of this world. His goal has always been to usurp the truth of the Gospel and keep souls from coming to know the true Jesus. What better way to deceive than by crafting his own false gospel… ie: Christian Nationalism

Our discernment must be better than this. We are called to test and prove all things—and politicized religious movements do not stand the test of scripture. Christ told us to leave the world behind and to seek His Kingdom alone

We can only pray for those who are deceived and pray that the Spirit of Truth leads them out of this false religious movement…

You cannot serve two masters. You’re either serving God’s kingdom or the kingdom of this world.

You cannot mix Christianity and politics. Just because someone uses Bible verses does not make them a true Christian nor does it mean God is behind what they’re doing. This is all a false light that sounds good and looks good but when you read between the lines you can discern easily that the spirit of God is not behind this.

Politicians are using Charlie Kirk’s death to ignite religious fervor and a spiritual war in the name of God and country. Do not fall for it!

There were many statements that were red flags 🚩 that discerning Christians should understand we are not to partake in any of it nor agree with the spirit of that movement.

Matthew 24:24-25 “For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect. Behold, I have told you ahead of time.”

Stephen Miller: “The DRAGON 🐉 has been awakened”

The Charlie Kirk memorial service was a political rally riddled with aggressive military recruitment tactics cloaked in Christianity so that the hearers can feel they are on a “mission from God.” Almost every speaker was using Bible verses and gave a sermon. Some of it was blasphemous and used language such as Charlie is ‘immortal’, he ‘died for all of us’ so that we can be free, he is a ‘biblical prophet’, he is like Moses and died on the mountain so that “we can reach the promised land.” etc…

Stephen Miller declared war on anyone that opposes them (Trump administration and this “Christian” movement) and boldly revealed “The DRAGON 🐉 has been awakened”

What’s sad is many are falling for it “hook, line and sinker” and will think this is a sign of ‘revival’ when in reality the Bible tells us of a “great falling away” or apostasy at the time of the revealing of the antichrist. We are to test all things and every spirit to see if it is of God.