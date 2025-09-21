TPUSA: Surgeon calls Charlie Kirk’s bullet wound ‘a miracle’ that saved others

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet said Saturday that even in death, Charlie Kirk may have saved lives. In a post on X, Kolvet addressed online discussion about the lack of an exit wound after Kirk was shot on Sept. 10. He said he spoke directly with the surgeon who worked on Kirk at the hospital.

According to Kolvet, the surgeon explained that the round “absolutely should have gone through, which is very very normal for a high powered, high velocity round. I’ve seen wounds from this caliber many times and they always just go through everything. This would have taken a moose or two down, an elk, etc.”

But in this case, the bullet stopped. “It was an absolute miracle that someone else didn’t get killed,” the surgeon reportedly told Kolvet, noting that dozens of staff, students, and special guests had been standing behind Kirk inside the tent at Utah Valley University.

Kolvet said the doctor described Kirk’s bone as “so healthy” and “so impressive that he’s like the man of steel.” The bullet was eventually found lodged just beneath the skin.

“Even in death, Charlie managed to save the lives of those around him,” Kolvet wrote. “Remarkable. Miraculous.”

In his own words

I want to address some of the discussion about the lack of an exit wound with Charlie. I’m usually not interested in delving into most of this kind of online chatter, and I apologize this is somewhat graphic, but in this case, the fact that there wasn’t an exit wound is probably another miracle, and I want people to know. I just spoke with the surgeon who worked on Charlie in the hospital… He said the bullet “absolutely should have gone through, which is very very normal for a high powered, high velocity round. I’ve seen wounds from this caliber many times and they always just go through everything. This would have taken a moose or two down, an elk, etc.” But it didn’t go through. Charlie’s body stopped it. I mentioned to his doctor that there were dozens of staff, students, and special guests standing directly behind Charlie on the other side of the tent, and he replied: “It was an absolute miracle that someone else didn’t get killed.”

“His bone was so healthy and the density was so so impressive that he’s like the man of steel. It should have just gone through and through. It likely would have killed those standing behind him too.”

In the end, the coroner did find the bullet just beneath the skin.

Even in death, Charlie managed to save the lives of those around him.

Remarkable. Miraculous.