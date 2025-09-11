Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bonnie Aitken's avatar
Bonnie Aitken
16m

You are wrong. This is an attempt to frighten the public from engaging in free speech and civil discourse. That was the message….. if you promote civil discourse, you will be silenced. That is not who the American people are. We love and respect each other. That is our culture. We will not allow individuals to silence others. Murder crosses the line. Civil discourse is what the American people stand for.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rob Harrington's avatar
Rob Harrington
34m

Well stated! Spot on!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture