Charlie Kirk shooting hidden truthsIsrael and the collapse of US empireRobin WestenraSep 11, 2025422Share422Share
You are wrong. This is an attempt to frighten the public from engaging in free speech and civil discourse. That was the message….. if you promote civil discourse, you will be silenced. That is not who the American people are. We love and respect each other. That is our culture. We will not allow individuals to silence others. Murder crosses the line. Civil discourse is what the American people stand for.
Well stated! Spot on!