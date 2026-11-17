All the news I can gather with a little interpretation at the bottom

https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-16299951/americans-cyberattack-banking-outage-fema-emergency-alert-live-updates.html

Google has issued a warning: AI is now being used to carry out cyberattacks without human intervention.



iPhone users targeted in cyberattack involving Zoom, CNN and other major sites

GOOGLE JUST CAUGHT THE FIRST CYBERATTACK RUN BY AI END TO END, WITH NO HUMAN IN THE LOOP!



$1 TRILLION HAS NOW BEEN WIPED OUT FROM THE U.S. STOCK MARKET

Crypto markets continue their descent as well

ENTIRE APPLE ECOSYSTEM hit by WIDESPREAD PROBLEMS — DownDetector



CNN: Sources: Highly classified NSA comms network down; What we know

The highly classified network that the National Security Agency uses for its internal communications is down, according to six people familiar with the matter.



The network, called NSA Net, allows employees to communicate classified information internally. At this point, there is no evidence of a cyberattack, sources said.



CNN talks to experts who break down the likelihood of this outage connected to the other major outages and the potential threat to our national security.



America’s military command responsible for defending US soil has said it is prepared to deal with a catastrophic attack that could cripple the nation.

US Northern Command, the group tasked with defending the US and parts of Canada and Mexico during a crisis, made the announcement just days after a series of suspicious systems failures shut down emails and grounded flights across the globe.

In a social media post on Sunday, USNORTHCOM said it was maintaining ‘round-the-clock readiness’ in the event of a chemical, biological or nuclear emergency in America.

https://www.dailymail.com/sciencetech/article-16296511/us-military-northcom-soil-readiness.html

Trump building 10 ft wall around the White House in preparation for civil unrest?

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/world/2650569/as-string-of-tech-outages-raises-alarms-trump-says-everything-is-fine

EUROPE’S LARGEST NATURAL GAS SUPPLIER ‘EQUINOR’ SAYS IT IS UNDER CYBERATTACK

ALERT IN JAPAN: CYBERATTACK FORCES DISCONNECTION OF THE FUGAKU SUPERCOMPUTER AND EXPOSES DATA FROM THOUSANDS OF USERS

China, Russia, and Iran have completely replaced Microsoft, AWS, and other Western operating systems

https://auditingaccounting.com/tech-resilience-under-sanctions-how-iran-north-korea-and-russia-innovate-without-u-s-platforms