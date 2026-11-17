All the news I can gather with a little interpretation at the bottom
https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-16299951/americans-cyberattack-banking-outage-fema-emergency-alert-live-updates.html
Google has issued a warning: AI is now being used to carry out cyberattacks without human intervention.
iPhone users targeted in cyberattack involving Zoom, CNN and other major sites
GOOGLE JUST CAUGHT THE FIRST CYBERATTACK RUN BY AI END TO END, WITH NO HUMAN IN THE LOOP!
$1 TRILLION HAS NOW BEEN WIPED OUT FROM THE U.S. STOCK MARKET
Crypto markets continue their descent as well
ENTIRE APPLE ECOSYSTEM hit by WIDESPREAD PROBLEMS — DownDetector
CNN: Sources: Highly classified NSA comms network down; What we know
The highly classified network that the National Security Agency uses for its internal communications is down, according to six people familiar with the matter.
The network, called NSA Net, allows employees to communicate classified information internally. At this point, there is no evidence of a cyberattack, sources said.
CNN talks to experts who break down the likelihood of this outage connected to the other major outages and the potential threat to our national security.
America’s military command responsible for defending US soil has said it is prepared to deal with a catastrophic attack that could cripple the nation.
US Northern Command, the group tasked with defending the US and parts of Canada and Mexico during a crisis, made the announcement just days after a series of suspicious systems failures shut down emails and grounded flights across the globe.
In a social media post on Sunday, USNORTHCOM said it was maintaining ‘round-the-clock readiness’ in the event of a chemical, biological or nuclear emergency in America.
https://www.dailymail.com/sciencetech/article-16296511/us-military-northcom-soil-readiness.html
Trump building 10 ft wall around the White House in preparation for civil unrest?
https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/world/2650569/as-string-of-tech-outages-raises-alarms-trump-says-everything-is-fine
EUROPE’S LARGEST NATURAL GAS SUPPLIER ‘EQUINOR’ SAYS IT IS UNDER CYBERATTACK
ALERT IN JAPAN: CYBERATTACK FORCES DISCONNECTION OF THE FUGAKU SUPERCOMPUTER AND EXPOSES DATA FROM THOUSANDS OF USERS
China, Russia, and Iran have completely replaced Microsoft, AWS, and other Western operating systems
https://auditingaccounting.com/tech-resilience-under-sanctions-how-iran-north-korea-and-russia-innovate-without-u-s-platforms
But... but... Every thing is fine because Trump says so. 🤪🙃