Yesterday was quite a day! I think that we saw yesterday was only the beginning.

There is a sense of this about it all.

No doubt there is more than a sense of revenge about it all. To make it clear, the only sympathy I have for Trump comes from my hatred for what came before.

To that extent it is truly a breath of fresh air and I can understand the reactions of millions of Americans as expressed by the Hal Turner article below.

However, foremost in my mind is this headline and what I am seeing, albeit eclipsed by the Trump story.

The question is always, where Donald Trump’s true allegiances lie.

Is it with the American people and the American nature or is it to a Zionist project?

I’d say it is a bit of all of this.

Then, amidst all the presidential decrees we saw yesterday, was this.

Just what I have been mindful of and trying to warn people of!

Here is an article that tries to avoid the either-or-thinking we get every where

For the time being, though, my sympathies are with the following.

Changes to the United States Government and its policies are coming fast and furious under the new Trump Administration. The speed of the changes is mind-boggling. Now, come the FIRINGS.

U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Lee Fagan, the first female uniformed leader of an Armed Forces branch, has been fired by the Trump administration as of this morning.

The head of the Transportation Security Administration has also been FIRED. In a memo to TSA employees, David Pekoske says he was told "my time as your administrator will end as of noon today."

In the Pentagon, the Official Portrait of General Mark Milley, which was only completed and hung 10 days ago, was taken down from the Pentagon Hallway!

GONE in two hours!

During the course of yesterday, President Trump did the following:

-42 Executive Orders/Memoranda/Proclamations

-115 personnel actions

-More than 200 executive actions

-60 minutes of press Q&A

-3 historic speeches…

At about 1:00 AM EST this morning, President Trump reported in a Social Media Posting: "Our first day in the White House is not over yet! My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again."

Trump ended up his first day back in the White House by unexpectedly firing Brian Hook, pictured below, the former envoy for Iran during his administration.

Social Media humorists summed it all up this way:

DAY ONE HIGHLIGHTS

Yesterday, January 20, the changes began literally within two minutes of Trump being sworn-in. Within minutes of Trump taking office, people who were waiting in Mexico for an appointment with Customs and Border Protection to seek Asylum, saw that their appointments were canceled and the App used for making such appointments was SHUT DOWN.

In Mexico, all the immigrants got the same message at the same time: CLOSED.

The Spanish-language White House website and "La Casa Blanca" social media account have been taken offline.

The decision reportedly aims to reinforce English as the dominant language in the US.

- Trump issued a sweeping pardon for 1,500 January 6th defendants.

- Trump on Monday ordered that no federal officer, employee, or agent, may unconstitutionally abridge the free speech of any American citizen.

- Trump signed an Executive Order (EO) on withdrawing from the World Health Organization.

- Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Accord - Saving the US about $1 TRILLION.

- Trump put Cuba back on the list of country foreign sponsors of terror.

- Trump instructed chief of staff Susie Wiles to find out what was the drone scare to tell the people about it.

- Trump signed the Tiktok order extending by 90 days the law requiring it to be sold or cease US availability.

- Trump signed EO unleashing Alaska's energy potential.

- Trump signs EO implementing DOGE, will have an office 20 people.

- Issued an EO designating the Drug cartels "and others" as a foreign terrorist organization.

- Trump says ICE raids are going to happen, won't say when.

- Trump ends birthright citizenship for illegal immigrants based on former interpretation of 14th amendment.

- Trump signs EO for sending U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) to handle the Southern border.

- Trump has signed an EO restoring section F, which allows federal bureaucrats in policymaking offices to be fired for poor performance and insubordination.

- Trump ordered Justice Dept. to systematically seek the death penalty on every murder of Law Enforcement Officers and "capital crime committed by an illegal aliens."

- Trump signs "90-day pause in United States foreign development assistance" pending review aiming at programmatic efficiency and consistency with United States foreign policy to be carried out by OMB.

- Trump withdraws the United States from the OECD Global Tax Deal, signed under the Biden administration.

- Trump announces the creation of Homeland Security Task Forces (HSTFs) in all 50 states aimed at end the presence of criminal cartels, foreign gangs, and transnational criminal organizations throughout the United States, dismantle cross-border human smuggling and trafficking networks, end the scourge of human smuggling and trafficking.

- Executive order: Trump "hereby declares a national emergency, under IEEPA, to deal with cartels, MS13 and Tren de Aragua".

- Trump signed an EO providing that "The Secretary of Homeland Security shall promptly take all appropriate action and allocate all legally available resources or establish contracts to construct, operate, control, or use facilities to detain removable aliens."

- Trump to let state and local police officials "perform the functions of immigration officers in relation to the investigation, apprehension, or detention of aliens in the United States under the direction and the supervision of the Secretary of Homeland Security"

- Trump announces defunding of sanctuary cities. The Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall, to the maximum extent possible under law, evaluate and undertake any lawful actions to ensure that so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions, which seek to interfere with the lawful exercise of Federal law enforcement operations, do not receive access to Federal funds.

- Trump has signed EO providing for immediate defunding of any pro-migration NGO who are "supporting or providing services, either directly or indirectly, to removable or illegal aliens".

- Trump "stops the provision of any public benefits to any illegal alien not authorized to receive them under the provisions of the INA or other relevant statutory provisions".

- Trump mandates his administration to "identify countries throughout the world for which vetting and screening information are deficient" regarding to terrorism, in order to ban entry in the US to these countries.

- "As soon as practicable, the Secretary of State shall issue guidance bringing the Department of State’s policies, programs, personnel, and operations in line with an America First foreign policy, which puts America and its interests first."

- Executive order: US policy is to recognize two genders: male and female, which is based on biology and not "gender identity". Federal funds shall not be used to promote gender ideology.

- OMB is tasked with "coordinating the termination of all discriminatory programs, including illegal DEI and “diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility” (DEIA) mandates, policies, programs, preferences, and activities in the Federal Government, under whatever name they appear".

TODAY:

Trump is set to travel to North Carolina to assess hurricane recovery efforts and to California to survey wildfire damage in the LA area on Friday, marking his first official trip since returning to the White House. The visits follow a whirlwind first week, where Trump signed dozens of executive actions hours after his inauguration.

FOREIGN RELATIONS EFFECTS - DAY ONE:

One of the first executive orders Trump signed upon returning to the White House was to pause US aid to other countries for 90 days. (HT Remark: Money laundering machine halted.)

It is not entirely clear what aid the order will affect, as Congress has already appropriated funds for many programs and they must be spent, if they have not already been spent. the AP comments on the order. Today, Ukraine is one of the main recipients of United States aid.

INDIA AGREES TO TAKE BACK 18,000 ILLEGAL MIGRANTS FROM THE US—AVOIDS TRADE WAR WITH TRUMP! To dodge a potential trade showdown, India is stepping up, agreeing to identify and repatriate 18,000 illegal citizens flagged by the U.S. government. Trump’s tough stance on immigration is already driving results, with India signaling early cooperation to keep trade relations smooth. Sources suggest the real number could be much higher, making this just the beginning of a major shift in immigration policy.

CANADA may become a problem. Outgoing Trudeau vowed a “robust, rapid, and measured” response if Trump imposes 25% tariffs on Canadian imports as early as February. Trudeau: “Canada will respond, and everything is on the table.” Trudeau is pledging to match US tariffs dollar for dollar.

RUSSIA: Yesterday, the Kremlin in Moscow issued a statement: Kremlin: "We are ready for dialogue with America."

The Trump Team has come up with an initiative to organize a telephone conversation between Presidents Trump and Putin, very soon.

NORTH KOREA: Donald Trump announced plans to approach North Korea : " I liked him (Kim Jong-un) and he liked me, we got along great, he has nuclear weapons. I hope to see him again..."

President Trump will hold a press conference later this afternoon, 4 pm ET (9 pm GMT). The event will include an announcement on a "massive" and major infrastructure project.

Needless to say, the political left-wing is having MELTDOWNS! This is possibly the best sign yet that Trump is doing good!

FRESH AIR! PRESIDENT TRUMP RETURNS TO WHITE HOUSE

Donald J. Trump and James David Vance were sworn in today as President and Vice President of the United States of America.

Airdate 01/20/2025