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Tom Karnes
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Standard Model, $Trillion dollar hole in the ground, Neal Armstrong plays golf on the moon, Doppelganger triplets one Space Shuttle, Switzerland has the most pristine roads on earth all paved with Coo coo clocks, Geneva Global Governance, 2030 we own you, that is the model

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