CERN, SWITZERLAND : IT LOOKS LIKE A CATASTROPHE IN THE MAKING, DOESN’T IT??

CERN SHUTS DOWN ON JUNE 29. THEY TOLD YOU IT’S “MAINTENANCE.” THAT’S NOT THE CASE!



The Large Hadron Collider—the most powerful machine ever built by human hands—goes dark on June 29, 2026. Permanently disconnected for what they call “Long Shutdown 3.”



They told you it was an upgrade. But the internal timeline doesn’t add up. LS3 was originally scheduled for 2028. It was moved up. Twice. The final acceleration happened in the first quarter of 2026—three months after Run 3 produced results. Not delayed. Never announced.



A former data analyst—6 years, CERN Computing Centre, left November 2025:

“In September 2025, collisions from Run 3 at 13.6 TeV produced an anomaly in sector 7-L. Not a particle. Not antimatter. A resonance signature with no corresponding mass. The energy appeared from a source that doesn’t exist in the Standard Model. The data was flagged at level 5—I’d never seen level 5 in six years. Within 72 hours, the entire dataset was moved to a restricted server. Access revoked for over 340 researchers. The internal memo referenced ‘Protocol 7’—a designation I’d never encountered in any CERN documentation. Three weeks later, LS3 was shifted from 2028 to June 2026. It’s not a coincidence. You don’t shut down a $13 billion machine two years early because of maintenance.”



What did they find?



The Standard Model accounts for 5% of the universe. The remaining 95%—dark matter, dark energy—aren’t missing. “It’s on the other side of something. CERN was built to find the door. Run 3 found it.



They’re not shutting down for maintenance but because what came through can’t be contained while the machine runs.



June 29. The machine goes dark. But what it opened doesn’t close when you cut the power. Tesla knew. He wrote about it in 1899—signals from outside our dimension, received in Colorado Springs. His papers were seized by the Office of Alien Property in 1943. Reviewed by Dr. John G. Trump—the president’s uncle.



Three generations later, the grandson sits in the Oval Office. The machine shuts down. The timing is no accident.



CODE: RUN3-SECTOR-7L / PROTOCOL-7 / LS3-MOVED-2028→2026 / TESLA-1899 / JOHN-G-TRUMP-1943 / JUNE 29



They built a machine to open a door. They opened it. Now they’re turning off the machine. But doors don’t close on this side.

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