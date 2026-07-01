Seemorerocks

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
4h

Certainly been an 'energy' shift the past few days! What has CERN really been doing?

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DRK's avatar
DRK
4h

I want to shift to the parallel universe where Ron Paul became president, and 'Firefly' wasn't cancelled.

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