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Robin Westenra

Apr 02, 2024

By Maryam Henein

Activist Post,

July 22, 2022

What are the implications of smashing particles together at such high speeds? Is CERN responsible for the Mandela Effects we’ve cataloged over the last few years? What are the facts and theories about portals and particles?

Ten years after the European Organization for Nuclear Research, or Conseil Européen pour la Recherche Nucléaire in French (CERN), discovered the Higgs boson God particle, their Large Hadron Collider (LHC) started smashing protons together at unprecedented energy levels. Their quest is to reveal more secrets about how the universe works.

The world’s largest and most powerful particle collider occupies a circular underground tunnel of nearly 17 miles along the Swiss-French border. The collider, which is buried 574 feet underground and features 145,000 miles of cable, was started back up in April 2022 after a three-year break for upgrades in preparation for its third run. On July 5th, CERN started a brand new experiment, whereupon the LHC started running around the clock collecting data. The data collection effort will continue for the next four years at a record energy of 13.6 trillion electronvolts (TeV) — slightly higher than in Run 2, which reached 13 TeV. CERN will then stop again for three years and fire up once more in 2029. The LHC has cost $9.2 billion to build so far.

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The process works by activating two beams of protons—particles in the nucleus of an atom— that travel in opposite directions at 99 percent the speed of light around the 60-mile ring. The resulting particle collisions will be recorded and analyzed by thousands of scientists as part of a raft of experiments, including ATLAS, CMS, ALICE, and LHCb, which will use the enhanced power to probe dark matter, dark energy, and “other fundamental mysteries.”

“We aim to be delivering 1.6 billion proton-proton collisions per second for the ATLAS and CMS experiments,” said CERN’s head of accelerators and technology Mike Lamont.

Isn’t that some time bending right there – 1.6 billion proton-proton collisions per second? If particles are smashing into each other almost at the speed of light, does that change the space-time continuum as we know it?

More than 600,000 watched the live feed on July 5th, 2022, and #CERN was trending all over the United States.

Plasmas, New Physics, & Exotic Particles

On Day 1, out of the gate, physicists at CERN announced the discovery of three “exotic” particles that may help reveal how quarks (elementary particles) bind together. There are several other smaller experiments designed to investigate other specific particles or other elements of physics. They build on LHC’s discoveries made during its Run 1 (2009-2013) and Run 2 (2015-2018).

The upgrades to the LHC include boosting its energy and giving it even more power to unveil this subatomic world. One of the machines, ALICE, hopes to study a quirky phase of matter known as “quark-gluon plasma,” where atoms literally melt away into a superhot soup. Cosmologists believe that quark-gluon plasma dominated the universe for a brief moment early in its history.

LHCb (short for “LHC beauty”) aims to examine one particular particle called the “beauty quark.” Scientists think the beauty quark can teach them more about the differences between matter and its opposite-charged destructive twin antimatter. When matter and antimatter touch, they annihilate each other. The Big Bang ought to have created matter and antimatter in equal amounts, but it seems to have made excess matter— the matter that surrounds us. This imbalance has no explanation.

Antimatter is the most harmful substance in our universe. In 2018, they literally figured out a way to trap and truck it from one facility to another. The contents were equivalent to about 20 Hiroshima atomic bombs.

CERN scientists are exploring whether matter and antimatter interact similarly with gravity, or whether antimatter would experience gravity in a different way than matter, which would violate Einstein’s weak equivalence principle. It has now been shown that within strict boundaries, antimatter does in fact respond to gravity in the same way as matter.

Another question is why a magnet has more pull than gravity. Perhaps it’s because “we don’t feel the full effect because it spreads to extra dimensions. Though it may sound like science fiction, if extra dimensions exist, they could explain why the universe is expanding faster than expected, and why gravity is weaker than other forces of nature.”

CERN claims to be searching for subatomic particles in order to get a better understanding of what matter really is. Unfortunately, the public is not fully aware of the full potential of CERN as it relates to interdimensional communication.

Be ConCERNed. Be Very Concerned.

Jesus said the last days leading up to his return would be “as the days of Noah” (Matthew 24:37). Back in the days of Noah, an attempt to open a door into the spiritual realm was made with the tower of Babel (Genesis 11). Today, CERN is another attempt at doing the same thing – rebelling against God.

According to CERN, the LHC opened for business in 2009, but CERN’s history goes back much further than that. CERN (their logo is said to symbolize 666) was founded in 1954 and involves 20 member countries (with strong Canadian involvement), more than 100 nationalities, and 9,000 scientists. CERN is responsible for a series of groundbreaking discoveries, including weak neutral currents, light neutrinos, and the W and Z bosons. And while most don’t know this, the World Wide Web was invented by British scientist Tim Berners-Lee in 1989 while working at CERN.

Incidentally, there is a corporation known as CERNER owned by many, including Vanguard, JPMorgan, and of course George Soros. But it’s not clear if there is any connection.

In 2016, CERN held what can be described as a New World Order (NWO) satanic tunnel-opening ceremony at the Gotthard Tunnel in Switzerland. In the ritual, participants paid homage to “Cernunnos,” a Celtic deity known as the “Horned One,” or Lord of Wild Things. They claimed to be honoring mountain goats in the area, but critics did not buy that this was just an homage to a local animal.

The last time CERN was turned up to full capacity, strange things happened around the world. The earth’s magnetosphere was affected, and an unexplained “spiral” was observed in Norway. Is there a possibility that CERN opened an interdimensional portal? What are they really looking for?

A lot of the information is fantastical or apocalyptic. Is it all conspiratorial?

“This isn’t an episode of Saturday morning cartoons. Sorry to disappoint anyone wanting to test the event horizon theory but I think we’re stuck here in this time zone for a bit longer,” wrote Researcher Sofia K to a group of concerned citizens who were discussing CERN. Her brother, a quantum physicist, has worked on the collider on three occasions.

Sofia explained that until the collider was built, there was much theory but little way to test these theories outside of a simulation. For example, it is terribly difficult (or impossible) to prove that certain particles even exist, let alone predict how they will behave, but our prevailing theories presuppose their existence.

“With particle acceleration, we are able to sometimes identify surrounding particles that belay the existence of what we ‘know’ we are looking for, and sometimes for a brief moment even actually identify the particle itself before it decays or changes form.”

Thanks to the LHC, scientists were able to identify the top quark as well as the Higgs boson, or “God particle.” Both discoveries quite literally opened the door to a whole new world of understanding of our cosmos. Particle acceleration allows us to open up the testing ground to the basic fundamental nature of matter and the universe itself.

“Finally, remember the fundamental limit? That’s called Planck energy. The Planck energy is A QUINTILLION TIMES higher than the Large Hadron Collider’s (LHC) maximum.”

In particle physics and physical cosmology, Planck units are a set of measurements defined exclusively in terms of four universal physical constants. These physical constants take on the numerical value of 1 when expressed in terms of these units. Typically, Planck units do not incorporate an electromagnetic dimension.

“I really do not think there are those twirling their mustaches [at CERN], waiting to see if a black hole swallows the planet,” added Sofia.

Black Holes And Portals to Hell?

Mustachioed villains aside, many do not trust CERN. As far as black holes go, two particles can make a minuscule black hole (“micro black hole”) if they collide with an energy above the fundamental limit.

“The prevailing theory of gravity (Einstein’s theory of general relativity) does not predict that a black hole can actually be made this way, despite computer simulations and theories, and any physicist worth his salt will tell you it’s impossible,” adds Sofia. “… It would require a total abandonment of physics, quantum field mechanics and frankly, logic.”

Yet CERN admits their collider could produce black holes, just not the type that you’re thinking of in space that would diminish humanity. On its official website, CERN says that the creation of black holes at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is “very unlikely.” But while the LHC will not generate black holes in the cosmological sense, it is possible that it may form “tiny quantum black holes.”

According to a website by the 2011 Hollywood movie Demons and Angels, they say such a black hole would harmlessly decay back into ordinary particles. CERN, which partnered with Ron Howard, adds that the observation of such an event would be thrilling in terms of our understanding of the universe, but it “presents no danger” and “would be perfectly safe.”

They claim there is no reason for conCERN. The black holes would allow physicists to learn more about gravity, the force which causes mutual attraction between all things that have mass or energy. The creation of a black hole at the LHC would confirm theories that our universe is not four-dimensional (3 space plus 1-time dimensions) but indeed hosts other dimensions.

If CERN admits there are dimensions beyond four (there are), how do we know the black holes decay or don’t vanish somewhere else? And, if their man-made magnetic fields are roughly 200,000 times stronger than that of the planet, how do we know for certain that there are no repercussions — negative or otherwise?

According to research brought forth by Frank Jacob, CERN is trying to penetrate through the 11th dimension. Jacob, an award-winning independent filmmaker who just released a three-part, deep-dive webinar exploring the history of Project Looking Glass, says scientists determined that slightly more energy is needed to create mini-black holes at the LHC than previously thought. Until now, the LHC has searched for mini-black holes with energy levels below 5.3 TeV. According to “gravity’s rainbow theory,” this energy is too low. According to Cern’s Mir Faizal, “instead the model predicts that black holes can form at energy levels of at least 9.5 TeC in six dimensions and 11.9 TeV in ten dimensions. Since the LHC is designed to reach 14 TeV in six dimensions and 11.9 TeV in the tenth dimension. Since the LHC is designed to reach 14 TeV in future runs, this predicted energy requirement should be accessible for black hole production.”

I am admittedly not a scientist, but wonder how this impacts planet Earth?

Fact or Science Friction?

In 2008, a lawsuit was filed against CERN for endangering humans. The suit mentioned the black holes. However, CERN is a sovereign entity outside any court’s jurisdiction, making them ultimately untouchable.

“The globalists believe only in rocks, atoms, and molecules, no soul. That’s why they want to play God,” adds Jacob. “They [globalists] figure it’s their right to take the power. In some ways, they are much more aligned than the ‘new agers’, actually. They know what they want and where they are going. We can learn from that.”

I personally know I don’t want a soul-less future. Are we to spend a billion dollars a year for an orbital motorway that is ‘super safe’ or a space warp wormhole portal into alternate universes? According to a strange text, Sergio Bertolucci, Director for Research and Scientific Computing at CERN, claims “the LHC says that the titanic machine may possibly create or discover previously unimagined scientific phenomena, or ‘unknown unknowns’ – for instance ‘an extra dimension.’ Out of this door might come something, or we might send something through it.” Bertolucci adds that this “open door” would be able to be held open for “a very tiny lapse of time, 10-26 seconds.” During this “infinitesimal” amount of time, they would be able to peer into this open door, either by getting something out of it or sending something into it. “Of course,” adds Bertolucci, “after this tiny moment the door would again shut, bringing us back to our ‘normal’ four-dimensional world … It would be a major leap in our vision of Nature, although of no practical use (for the time being, at least).”

As noted above, the last time CERN was turned up to full capacity, strange things happened around the world. Then on July 13, 2016, Dr. Edward Mantill, a CERN physicist, was found dead in his office from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“This is NOT what the machine was designed for, nor is it what the machine has been used for since its inception. CERN’s main purpose for building the Collider was to, well, it was to open a doorway.”

“Excellent. Who said the LHC was a waste of money? ®” — to echo the strange text that I found online.

Mantill had been researching a hidden code in the movement of the neutrinos from the north to the south magnetic poles. His colleague said Mantill hadn’t slept for days after he had allegedly given up his research and had shut himself off in his office. After a couple of days of not showing up for appointments, he was found in his office, fatally wounded. He had burned all of his research in his trash bin and his computer had been wiped clean of everything except one text file.

He stated:

“Our universe is but one page in a large book. Think of a closed book sitting on a table: you see each page stacked on top of one another, bound by the spine and sandwiched between the two covers. Our universe is but one page in a vast and all-encompassing book. And our page is certainly not the only one with rich, in-depth thought and writing committed to it. Every page in the book represents a different dimension each with its own unique writing, own unique story, own unique way of isolating itself from the other pages. No page was to interact with the other, just as no ink bleeds from one page to another in a standard book. Each page is a universe unto itself.”

But was Mantill even real? When I searched for more about this man, nothing existed about him online. Was it because he was fictional or because the Ministry of Truth had scrubbed his existence? I mean CERN created the Internet; I am sure they can digitally assassinate someone if they so wish. I even found an IMDB post suggesting he was fabricated.

Although Jacob had never heard of Mantill, he says his final words are “totally on the money.” “If this is fiction, it is very eerie. I know of a physicist who came forward in 2019 with info about the true goings-on in CERN. That scientist was found dead two weeks after.”

Mantill discussed how the new synthetic humans would be able to jump time, a transhumanist agenda, and that the human species was in store for a Great Reset of an explosive kind unless we wised up.

Adds Jacob, CERN is already creating explosions in energy that are affecting the Schumann resonances. Meanwhile, 2029 seems a key year to complete certain plans. He thinks the timetable is accelerating. Our collective consciousness and how we participate now will have an impact on creating the future.

For more on CERN check out:

Support investigative journalist Maryam Henein. She raised more than one million to produce, direct, and write the award-winning documentary Vanishing of the Bees. Now she needs to raise 15K to cover costs and pay an editor on a story they don’t want you to know.

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Website:

https://www.georgefloydreview.org/

https://www.theregister.com/offbeat/2009/11/06/something-may-come-through-dimensional-doors-at-lhc/1130203

https://www.forbes.com/sites/traversmark/2023/11/24/the-mandela-effect-a-psychologist-explains-collective-false-memories/

CERN, Portals, Particles, Timelines with Frank Jacob exploring the history of Project Looking Glass

CERN, Portals & Extra Dimensions: Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger Speaks Out | UAP Files Podcast S3E35

World’s Smartest Kid Max Loughan Claims CERN’s Quantum AI Opened a Portal… Joe Rogan Reacts

At thirteen, Max Loughan, once hailed as the world’s smartest kid, claimed that CERN’s Quantum AI had done the unthinkable—it had opened a portal. The world laughed at first. Physicists dismissed it. Skeptics called him a child chasing ghosts. But then Joe Rogan called it the most terrifying possibility in modern science. Because if Max is right, the world’s largest machine didn’t just test the limits of physics—it may have crossed them.

