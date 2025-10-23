There is a short list of people that I follow, like John O’Looney, David Icke and some others.

None of them appear on my newsfeed anymore and I have to go looking for them.

One channel I keep a close watch on is Sense Receptor which frequently provides some nuggets like this:

Last night I shared some material onto my own newsfeed.

When I woke up this morning not only had the material disappeared but I had been “unsubscribed” by the algorithm.

All I get when I go on “X” is stuff I don’t want to see - pro-zionist “news” items and right-wing politics.

I am now going to have to compile a list of people I follow so I can manually go to see what they are posting.

This is about all we get.

It’s not quite back to the dark days of Twitter, but almost - these days they have their algorithm and, of course Grok.

Let me remind you of this: