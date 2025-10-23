There is a short list of people that I follow, like John O’Looney, David Icke and some others.
None of them appear on my newsfeed anymore and I have to go looking for them.
One channel I keep a close watch on is Sense Receptor which frequently provides some nuggets like this:
Last night I shared some material onto my own newsfeed.
When I woke up this morning not only had the material disappeared but I had been “unsubscribed” by the algorithm.
All I get when I go on “X” is stuff I don’t want to see - pro-zionist “news” items and right-wing politics.
I am now going to have to compile a list of people I follow so I can manually go to see what they are posting.
This is about all we get.
It’s not quite back to the dark days of Twitter, but almost - these days they have their algorithm and, of course Grok.
Let me remind you of this:
The Jewish hasbara agents have taken over X.
I think it is connected to the Jewish regime in Palestine paying "influencers" $7000 per post that's destroyed X.
I'm not surprised, Robin. Not surprised at all. Using an algorithm cloaks all actions: anonymous hands deal the cards. No one has to chastise or ban an account holder. The material simply isn't there. You're 💯🎯.
My latest substack simply asked for help. I'm encountering more and more pop-ups from Google who won't allow me to see a clicked video or article until I "identify" myself. When I read about YouTube's accelerated use of AI to provide bios and tracking on people, I logged off of YT (almost terminated my account) and almost closed my Google account. I thought...wait and see.
Several people responded to my substack and remarked that they, too, had encountered Google "walls" (like a "paywall" which won't allow further reading or viewing unless the reader signs up) prohibiting them from connecting with the site they wanted.
I believe, Robin, we're not far from the day that we'll be required to have digital ID to access the internet. I think most people aren't paying attention. The movement, as you've discovered at X, is extremely rapid. Material and people, writers, and bloggers will simply "disappear" unless you go hunting for them.
I've kept everything as manual as I can approaching the internet. My main sites are bookmarked for easy reference. Articles I want for future reference are bookmarked. I don't participate on social media after logging off of YT. I suppose Substack is a type of social media. I'm wondering how long we'll be able to respond or write on Substack.