MICHAEL W MCCROHON
5h

The Jewish hasbara agents have taken over X.

I think it is connected to the Jewish regime in Palestine paying "influencers" $7000 per post that's destroyed X.

Honeybee
9h

I'm not surprised, Robin. Not surprised at all. Using an algorithm cloaks all actions: anonymous hands deal the cards. No one has to chastise or ban an account holder. The material simply isn't there. You're 💯🎯.

My latest substack simply asked for help. I'm encountering more and more pop-ups from Google who won't allow me to see a clicked video or article until I "identify" myself. When I read about YouTube's accelerated use of AI to provide bios and tracking on people, I logged off of YT (almost terminated my account) and almost closed my Google account. I thought...wait and see.

Several people responded to my substack and remarked that they, too, had encountered Google "walls" (like a "paywall" which won't allow further reading or viewing unless the reader signs up) prohibiting them from connecting with the site they wanted.

I believe, Robin, we're not far from the day that we'll be required to have digital ID to access the internet. I think most people aren't paying attention. The movement, as you've discovered at X, is extremely rapid. Material and people, writers, and bloggers will simply "disappear" unless you go hunting for them.

I've kept everything as manual as I can approaching the internet. My main sites are bookmarked for easy reference. Articles I want for future reference are bookmarked. I don't participate on social media after logging off of YT. I suppose Substack is a type of social media. I'm wondering how long we'll be able to respond or write on Substack.

