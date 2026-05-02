Cenk Uygur's Bombshell Take on the 11 Missing Scientists
From the Left
In this Hot Question segment, Cenk Uygur reacts to a disturbing report involving 11 American scientists allegedly dead or missing, with many tied to nuclear, aerospace, or UFO-related research.
The conversation quickly expands into a larger discussion about government narratives, mainstream media, conspiracy labels, intelligence agencies, Epstein, Israel, Iran, and how Americans can cut through the noise when major stories do not add up.
Cenk argues that people should ask more questions, challenge official explanations, and stop accepting every government-approved narrative at face value.
Late to the table but nice to see Mr Uygur recognizing reality. ALWAYS question any information and ALWAYS look outside the narrative. That means no BBC, CNN or NBC...those presstitutes work for the jewish oligarchs. I find myself having to even use foreign news and non USA based browsers. Google search now is just wasting your time...