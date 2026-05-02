Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
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Late to the table but nice to see Mr Uygur recognizing reality. ALWAYS question any information and ALWAYS look outside the narrative. That means no BBC, CNN or NBC...those presstitutes work for the jewish oligarchs. I find myself having to even use foreign news and non USA based browsers. Google search now is just wasting your time...

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