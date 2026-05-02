From the Left

In this Hot Question segment, Cenk Uygur reacts to a disturbing report involving 11 American scientists allegedly dead or missing, with many tied to nuclear, aerospace, or UFO-related research.

The conversation quickly expands into a larger discussion about government narratives, mainstream media, conspiracy labels, intelligence agencies, Epstein, Israel, Iran, and how Americans can cut through the noise when major stories do not add up.

Cenk argues that people should ask more questions, challenge official explanations, and stop accepting every government-approved narrative at face value.

