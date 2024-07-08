Grammy award and Billboard Icon winning singer Celine Dion released this heartbreaking footage of her going through an intense seizure in her new documentary “I Am Celine Dion.”

On December 8, 2022, Celine Dion announced she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disease that causes involuntary spasms and muscle rigidity.

Celine shared this footage to raise awareness about the disease.

I wonder what could have brought this on.