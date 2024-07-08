Grammy award and Billboard Icon winning singer Celine Dion released this heartbreaking footage of her going through an intense seizure in her new documentary “I Am Celine Dion.”
On December 8, 2022, Celine Dion announced she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disease that causes involuntary spasms and muscle rigidity.
Celine shared this footage to raise awareness about the disease.
I wonder what could have brought this on.
On the Pfizer appendix list of adverse effects for their COVID VACCINES is 'stiff person syndrome'
Syndrome is given as a description that I take as meaning ,they ,the Abusers do not want to say from whence it came.
"Is a syndrome an illness?
A disease can be defined as a health condition that has a clearly defined reason behind it. A syndrome (from the Greek word meaning 'run together') however, may produce a number of symptoms without an identifiable cause. A syndrome refers to a group of symptoms, while a disease refers to an established condition.20 Sept 2020"
Love and all the best to you all.
If you’ve watched the programme then you’ll know that her voice first started exhibiting signs of the disease about 17 years ago (I think I’ve remembered that correctly, but I immediately noted that it couldn’t have been a covid vaccine that caused her problem).