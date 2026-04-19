Since I saw this in my blood a few months ago and identified this as hydrogel

I have been concerned.

This was the article I wrote at the time.

Here is a segment from David Icke’s book, the Road Map along with a video from Celeste Solum.

Celeste Solum - Why Graphene and Hydrogel is in Almost Everything

https://rumble.com/v1eu0n3-celeste-solum-why-graphene-and-hydrogel-is-in-almost-everything.html

Graphene re-wire

I have been in quite regular touch with La Quinta Columna (‘The Fifth Column’ in English), the research group in Spain which alerted the world to the significance of graphene oxide they identified in fake vaccine vials. Graphene oxide as an electricity conductor can re-wire the brain and connect the brain/body with other self-replicating structures to the hive mind electromagnetic Cloud. It also amplifies the effect of electromagnetic fields in the body/brain and amplifies the impact of the Cloud.The official line is there is no graphene in the jabs (and maybe not in all of them) but I have seen enough research confirming the graphene content to cross my line of evidence. There are also many papers on the PubMed database maintained by the United States National Library of Medicine at the National Institutes of Health which track studies into graphene use in vaccines and other medical procedures.One from 2020 is headlined: ‘Recent progress of graphene oxide as a potential vaccine carrier and adjuvant.’ The paper said their work describes how ‘functionalized graphene oxide serves as a vaccine carrier and shows significant adjuvant activity in activating cellular and humoral immunity’. An adjuvant ‘enhances the body’s immune response’.

Another paper from 2023 labelled ‘Graphene oxide as novel vaccine adjuvant’ describes how ‘graphene-based nanomaterials have recently attracted significant attention as a new type of vaccine adjuvants due to their potential role in the activation of immune responses’. Other papers include ‘Functionalized graphene oxide serves as a novel vaccine nano-adjuvant for robust stimulation of cellular immunity’; ‘Advances in Drug Delivery Nanosystems Using Graphene-Based Materials and Carbon Nanotubes’; ‘The Emergence of Carbon Nanomaterials as Effective Nano-Avenues to Fight against COVID-19’; ‘Biomedical Applications of Carbon Nanomaterials: Fullerenes, Quantum Dots, Nanotubes, Nanofibers, and Graphene.’ Remember that research in the underground bases and secret programmes is vastly in advance of what is admitted to the public. It is quite a coincidence that public arena research was happening into graphene use in vaccines at the same time the claims began that graphene was in the ‘Covid’ shots.

Celeste Solum worked as a contractor for US Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) before she left government work in disgust at what was happening. She became a vehement campaigner against the technological control of humanity through synthetic biology, electromagnetic fields, and fake vaccines with help from many contacts she made on the inside. Solum’s father was employed by the Naval Warfare Center and was Assistant Director for Public Lands and Natural Resources in Washington State and California. She says:

‘I was in a pivotal position during a time of revolutionary change in American history when she [America] turned from her historical foundation to rabid fascism.’

Solum is adamant that graphene is in the fake vaccines known as mRNA and that it is contained in a substance called ‘hydrogel’. This is a jelly-like substance holding large amounts of water that can bypass the immune system with a payload inside that would normally be rejected. Hydrogel can also release the payload slowly.Celeste Solum says that graphene is in a gelatine hydrogel composite, which is fabricated by mixing graphene and gelatine, much like Jell-O:

‘Your body will not reject this invasion because it does not see it as an enemy or being hostile to your humanity … intelligent alien entities enter your body, and they begin to set up shop’. She said in 2021 that this is how graphene is delivered in the jabs – through ‘biologically compatible’ hydrogel: Graphene also has magical and conductive qualities making your body and your mind a receptor for any message that the controllers want to embed. Graphene and hydrogel play two roles. The gelator to self-assemble into the hydrogels and the filler to blend with small molecules and macromolecules for the preparation of multifunctional, get that, multifunctional hydrogels, which are collectively called graphene-based hydrogels. Scientists and researchers are using the self-assembling gelator to create a synthetic scaffold system inside your body, while the filler replaces your human parts with artificial ones that are predisposed to a collective or global fascist order …

Solum says the plan is for this infusion of ‘synthetic organic materials that are used in plastics and resins’ to eventually replace human DNA, blood, cells, tissues, and organs as the hydrogel nanoparticles self-assemble (this is synthetic biology, or ‘SynBio’).

‘Think of this as an invisible invasion transforming you from a human to a synthetic entity.’

This is the agenda that I have been pointing out for decades now. As Solum points out:

‘Your body and mind become one with artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things … In essence, you become a canvas for the pharmaceutical artists to create a synthetic artistic masterpiece subservient to the alien system, not resembling anything human-like whatsoever.’

The Internet of Things are the billions of items connected to the Internet with the plan to include humans in an Internet of Everything. Solum says that when hydrogel enters the body

‘it fuses with your cells, your ligaments, your bones and everything and it becomes one with you and you become one with the Internet and artificial intelligence’…..

Solum quoted a 2020 fake vaccine patent:

Hydrogels are highly absorbent, natural or synthetic polymers. Hydrogels also possess a degree of flexibility very similar to natural tissues due to their significant water content. The hydrogel described herein may be used to encapsulate lipid nanoparticles, which are biocompatible, biodegradable …

Solum says that ‘dynamic hydrogel’ responds to stimuli such as pressure, temperature, light, and the magnetic field:

It is intelligent or ‘smart’ as they say. The biosensors are soft and flexible, often referred to as soft robotics, transforming a human being into a hybrid life form.

Hydrogel is programmable and ‘can program transformation’, and ‘cavitate or gut you like a fish’ to make the body a vessel for soft robotics. ‘You’ll be like the zombies that they were preparing for the zombie apocalypse.’ Solum continues:

Graphene is considered a magical material and according to the military, this information comes to us from a 232-page military document that I received in December of 2019. AI will yoke humanity using the magical material graphene development. It’s a PNT, a position navigation and timing for precision weapon and targeting kill system. And it’s going to replace GPS. This basically is a weapon, graphene is part of a weapon system. Think of it on a weapon with the red dot laser. That would be the graphene. And they can tell exactly where you are and then hit you with various direct energy weapons, frequency weapons.

Celeste Solum said this new system would require expansion from 5G to a 6G network with a quantum computer to process all the sensors implanted in our bodies, every animal and plant, throughout the environment and in space. It’s not just humans that are being transformed into a synthetic state – it is everything. This is the new layer of control and disconnection from the Infinite that I have been saying all these years was the plan. Scientists have suggested that humans could be used as antennas to power 6G and ‘harvest additional energy’ when in fact they are already being used this way as people are turned into broadcasters of electromagnetic frequencies akin to mini 5G towers. This is what the human body has been designed to be – a receiver-transmitter of information. They are just taking this to another level. Solum says a ‘neural attendant quantum computer’ is used to ‘capture, record, evaluate and report on every single thing inside your body’. If you are exercising, eating, not eating, praying or thinking – every single thought and action is recorded. ‘You might think of it as a counterfeit Book of Life … that’s mentioned in the Bible where everything that you do is written down.’ It’s another expression of the ‘Akashic Records’.