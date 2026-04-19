Seemorerocks

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Stephan Hokke's avatar
Stephan Hokke
5h

Thank you Robin. You are my go-to to check I have missed nothing in the world events. I am glad you are peeking into these corners of the internet to flush out what THEY are trying to hide from us.

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
2h

Thank you Robin. Your research and information is so valuable. A colleague in Australia, Naturopath, qualified scientist (Empowered is her substack) identified that graphene oxide in Novavax was a major issue - Hope or hype she called it. I believe it is used in some CT Scans (kidneys I think) to show abnormalities. Hydrogel takes on a whole new meaning. No wonder people are experiencing chronic illnesses or just feeling off.

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