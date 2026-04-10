Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
8h

Based on past behavior...set-up. Getting those troops flown in during the period before they then intentionally break it. Israel is already breaking it...suprise suprise...

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Smacko9's avatar
Smacko9
8h

Scott Ritter & Larry Johnson: Iran Retaliates, Hormuz CLOSED – Israel ENDS Trump Ceasefire

Danny Haiphong

Apr9'26

https://youtu.be/sySgSUEnpO4

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Max Blumenthal : Israeli Agents in the White House.

Judge Napolitano

https://youtu.be/TPlA2YvoYvw

Apr9'26

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