CEASEFIRE or SET-UP?: Trump's ceasefire explainedFrom Larry JohnsonRobin WestenraApr 10, 2026423Share423Share
Based on past behavior...set-up. Getting those troops flown in during the period before they then intentionally break it. Israel is already breaking it...suprise suprise...
Scott Ritter & Larry Johnson: Iran Retaliates, Hormuz CLOSED – Israel ENDS Trump Ceasefire
Danny Haiphong
Apr9'26
https://youtu.be/sySgSUEnpO4
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Max Blumenthal : Israeli Agents in the White House.
Judge Napolitano
https://youtu.be/TPlA2YvoYvw
Apr9'26