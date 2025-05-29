https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/report-cease-fire-in-gaza

Framework for Negotiating an Agreement to a Permanent Ceasefire

1. Duration: 60-day ceasefire. President Trump guarantees Israel’s adherence to the ceasefire during the agreed-upon period.

2. Release of Hostages: 10 Israeli live hostages and 18 deceased hostages, from the “list of 58” to be released on days 1 and 7 – half of the living and deceased hostages (5 living and 9 deceased) will be released on day 1 of the agreement. The remaining half of the hostages (5 living and 9 deceased) will be released on day 7.

3. Humanitarian Assistance: Aid will be sent into Gaza immediately once Hamas agrees to the ceasefire agreement. Whatever agreement is reached on aid to the civilian population will be respected throughout the course of the agreement. Aid will be distributed through agreed upon channels that will include the United Nations and Red Crescent.

4. Israeli Military Activities: All Israeli offensive military activities in Gaza will cease upon this agreement entering into force. During the ceasefire period, there will be a cessation of aerial movement (military and surveillance) in the Gaza Strip for 10 hours daily, or 12 hours daily during days when exchange of hostages and prisoners take place.

5. IDF redeployment: a. On day 1, after the release of the Israeli hostages (5 living and 9 deceased), redeployment in the northern part of the Gaza Strip and in Netzarim corridor, in accordance with article 3 regarding the humanitarian aid and base on maps to be agreed upon.

b. On day 7, after the release of the Israeli hostages (5 living and 9 deceased), redeployment in southern part of the Gaza Strip in accordance with article 3 regarding the humanitarian aid and based on maps to be agreed upon.

c. The technical teams will work out final redeployment boundaries during proximity negotiations.

6. Negotiations: On day 1, negotiations under the auspices of the mediators-guarantors on the necessary arrangements for a permanent ceasefire will commence, including:

a. Keys and terms for the exchange of all the remaining Israeli hostages for a number to be agreed upon of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

b. Issues relating to redeployments and withdrawals of Israel forces and long-term security arrangements within the Gaza Strip.

c. Arrangements relating to the “day after” in the Gaza Strip which would be raised by either side.

d. The announcement of a permanent ceasefire.

7. Presidential Support: The President is serious about the parties’ adherence to the ceasefire agreement and insists that the negotiations during the temporary ceasefire period, if successfully concluded with an agreement between the parties, would lead to a permanent resolution of the conflict.

8. Release of Palestinian Prisoners: In exchange for the release of the 10 Israeli live hostages, consistent with the terms and conditions of phase 1 of the January 19, 2025 agreement regarding the hostages and prisoners, Israel will release 125 “life sentence” prisoners and 1,111 Gazan detainees who were detained after 7 October 2023.

In exchange for the release of the remains of 18 Israel hostages, Israel will release 180 deceased Gazans.

The release will be performed simultaneously in accordance with an agreed mechanism and without public displays or ceremonies. Half of these releases will occur on day 1 and the other half will occur on day 7.

9. Status of Hostages and Prisoners: On day 10, Hamas will provide complete information (proof of life and medical status report /proof of death) on each of the remaining hostages. In exchange, Israel will provide complete information on the Palestinian prisoners that were detained from the Gaza strip since 7 October and the numbers of deceased Gazans held in Israel. Hamas commits to ensure the health, welfare and security of the hostages during the ceasefire.

10. Remaining Hostages Released upon Agreement: The negotiation on the necessary arrangements for a permanent ceasefire should be completed within 60 days. Upon agreement, the remaining hostages (living and deceased) from the “list of 58” provided by Israel will be released. In case negotiations on arrangement for a permanent ceasefire are not concluded within the aforementioned time period, the temporary ceasefire may be extended under conditions and for a duration to be agreed upon by the parties so long as the parties are negotiating in good faith.

11. Guarantors: The mediators-guarantors (US, Egypt, Qatar) will guarantee that the ceasefire will continue for the 60-day period and for any agreed upon extension, will guarantee that serious discussions will be held on the necessary agreements for a permanent ceasefire and will make every effort to ensure the completion of the abovementioned negotiations.

12. Envoy Presides: Special Envoy, Ambassador Steve Witkoff would come to the region to finalize the agreement. Steve Witkoff will preside over the negotiations.

13. President Trump: President Trump will personally announce the ceasefire agreement. The United States and President Trump are committed to working to ensure that good faith negotiations continue until a final agreement is reached

