Seemorerocks

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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
4h

This is the Democrat plan also!

“Exhaustion compounds the constant strain of danger and the heartache of losing loved ones, slowly grinding down the human spirit. Military personnel I spoke with noted that this is part of the Russian strategy: wear down the civilian population until the area empties out, then gradually creep forward, block by block, to occupy it.”

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/08/front-ukraine-its-battle-drones/

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