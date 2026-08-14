CCTV shows terrifying moment wildfire devastates property Robin WestenraAug 14, 2026413ShareSee what you notice. HINT: look at the surrounding shrubbery and treesI wonder if they want to build a data centre nearbyNeil Oliver: ‘…it’s BREAKING my heart!413Share
This is the Democrat plan also!
“Exhaustion compounds the constant strain of danger and the heartache of losing loved ones, slowly grinding down the human spirit. Military personnel I spoke with noted that this is part of the Russian strategy: wear down the civilian population until the area empties out, then gradually creep forward, block by block, to occupy it.”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/08/front-ukraine-its-battle-drones/