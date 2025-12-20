Shaun Rickard@ShaunRickard67
💥BREAKING - THIS IS BIG: Catherine Austin Fitts provides bombshell testimony to a court in the Netherlands, who have agreed to hear what may be one of the largest and most important landmark legal cases in recent history. The lawsuit alleges crimes perpetrated worldwide by
My take. This court was perhaps chosen to accept the case, listen to the evidence, then more or less bury it. The case will then be used as a precedent going forward, suggesting that any further similar cases will only be redundant, and not be accepted as valid arguement. If it does not unfold that way, and it manages it's way a higher court, it will be squashed there, and any judge who entertains these so called conspiracy nuts will be dealt with severely. If any guilt is suggested beyond absolute manageble media manipulation, it will be challenged by appeal.
I cannot imagine any of the accused have even the remotest, slightest chance of facing any consequences. It will never happen under a system that is ruled by those being accused. It is like an internal audit, guaranteed to not find any credible issues. Our only hope is more plebs become aware of the reality, begin to wake up, and begin standing up against the onslaught. The Russia/Ukraine affair pretty much diminishes any hope of that happening.
MRNA factories are being built all over the world. The Cabal will not be thwarted by a few handfulls of rebels. The masses will ensure the Cabal remains a credible force in their lives.
A lot of big names giving testimony. If they can’t win this case with all these experts, it is definitely fixed… and we are all screwed!