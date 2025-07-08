"I think Palantir is in partnership with the Netanyahu syndicate and the breakaways. I don't, you know. But they have contracts with Health and Human Services. They have contracts. The government pays them massive amounts. Massive amounts of money. Massive amounts of money.

"And so if you look at the Doge theft, what you've done is you've moved between the government contracts. You know, there's a new sole source ICE contract on the way to Palantir as well. That's just announced. I just found that last night. So you've got, you know, you.

Basically, they have the treasury data, they have the IRS data, they have the Social Security data. [And now] they're going to have all the ICE data.

"And then, Trump has announced he wants to privatize Freddie and Fannie, but Palantir is going to underwrite all the packages before they come into Freddie and Fannie. So they're going to have all the housing data. And we know HHS has said they're organizing all the health, public and private health data, so I'm assuming that's going in as well. And basically you're talking about that data being managed and, and I think at this point, basically privatized into AI.

"So the Doge operation, if I'm right, and this is my hypothesis, if the Doge operation did what I think, they transferred all the data.

And, and they did it when an XAI announced a partnership with Palantir. And then the government turned around and Palantir had a lot of contracts with those agencies anyway. But, but then they gave them additional contracts, and so they have plenty of money, especially the ICE is going to be sole source, so you can just do pretty much whatever you want. So they have plenty of money to manage that data. And yes, I think they have it on a private basis.

"And what's interesting, I have somebody, a professional that I work with who has for, for his business, has to do income verification. And, magically, two weeks after, Doge got the Treasury, Social Security and irs, suddenly the income verification service he uses announces they have 100% of Americans now complete data on everyone. Magically. "[Also,] the ICE story is complicated because there are multiple things going on, but there's no doubt the primary thing going on is building a complete biometric surveillance of the entire population."