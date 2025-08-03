"They put Trump in to get the control grid... [and he gets an] A+++. He's done a fabulous job... But... I don't think they need [him] anymore. That doesn't mean they're gonna get rid of him, but if they wanna get rid of him with Epstein, they can... by the end of the year...."

This clip of Catherine Austin Fitts, a former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, investment banker, and founder of the Solari Report (@solari_the), is taken from an interview with Paul Buitink (@paulbuitink) posted to the Reinvent Money YouTube channel on August 3, 2025.

---------------Partial transcription of clip----------------

"So I think they put Trump in to get the control grid. And we have, at Solari, we have a collection that we update every week of all the things the administration is doing to build the control grid. And I have to tell you, if I had chosen Trump to get the control grid, and I was going to grade him on his performance to date, he gets an A plus plus plus. He's done a fabulous job. And I can't imagine another politician who could have done this much this fast

"But if you look at what they've achieved, I don't think they need Trump anymore. Now, that doesn't mean they're gonna get rid of him, but if they wanna get rid of him with Epstein, they can.

"So I don't know if he was using a lot in the campaign. I think Kash Patel was using it a lot, and I think Dan Bongino was using it a lot.

"So here's who pushed it. And I didn't realize this until recently, because I was very early on in saying QAnon was a hope porn and ridiculous and not to pay any attention to it. But what I didn't understand was QAnon made a very big deal about Epstein and pedophilia and Trump secretly cleaning it all up.

"And basically the Democrats were engaged in pedophilia and they were at the heart of Epstein and Trump was going to secretly clean it all up. So QAnon apparently made a huge deal about Epstein. And, you know, that is seriously, in my opinion, and I say this because I know many people trapped in it, you know, it's a cult, it's just a completely adult fairy tale, but they believed it. And so now that he's coming out and saying, oh, it was a hoax, you know, Epstein is a hoax, it flies completely in the face of the cult. So now we've got a really big problem. And I don't know why he didn't put it back in the box. I don't know why.

"If the people who run the system want Trump out, they can use Epstein to do it. It will work, and they can get him out by the end of the year if they want."

https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1952122249986666576?t=k7ClLcJ-c-j3TFMu2dH3Cg&s=09