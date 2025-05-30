A former Bush administration official has made a shocking claim that a mysterious group, she calls Mr Global, is actually pulling the strings in the world.

Catherine Austin Fitts, who served as the US Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing, appeared on the Danny Jones Podcast this week, saying she believes it is a committee of intelligent beings from other dimensions.

She explained that world leaders 'are over-influenced by the occult' and are merely puppets. 'I think you have interdimensional intelligence, which is operating demonic intelligence,' Fitts added.

Fitts is a prolific conspiracy theorist who has pushed other extreme views including the belief the COVID pandemic was to roll out a new, authoritarian financial system.

She also believes the vaccines modify human DNA and that the US government has secret underground bunkers for elites.

Speaking about the secret committee, she referenced the Bible, which she said describes both divine and demonic intelligence, claiming the latter is what we are currently dealing with.

Fitts has long promoted the idea of a 'Mr Global,' saying the group aims to enslave people through mind control and manipulate global financial systems.

She believes this is being carried out through the rollout of robotics, artificial intelligence, satellite systems and central bank digital currencies, tools she claims allow for constant surveillance, automation and centralized decision-making.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-14765591/Ex-Bush-official-Catherine-Austin-Fitts-makes-shocking-claim-REALLY-running-world-demonic.html