A former Bush administration official has made a shocking claim that a mysterious group, she calls Mr Global, is actually pulling the strings in the world.
Catherine Austin Fitts, who served as the US Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing, appeared on the Danny Jones Podcast this week, saying she believes it is a committee of intelligent beings from other dimensions.
She explained that world leaders 'are over-influenced by the occult' and are merely puppets. 'I think you have interdimensional intelligence, which is operating demonic intelligence,' Fitts added.
Fitts is a prolific conspiracy theorist who has pushed other extreme views including the belief the COVID pandemic was to roll out a new, authoritarian financial system.
She also believes the vaccines modify human DNA and that the US government has secret underground bunkers for elites.
Speaking about the secret committee, she referenced the Bible, which she said describes both divine and demonic intelligence, claiming the latter is what we are currently dealing with.
Fitts has long promoted the idea of a 'Mr Global,' saying the group aims to enslave people through mind control and manipulate global financial systems.
She believes this is being carried out through the rollout of robotics, artificial intelligence, satellite systems and central bank digital currencies, tools she claims allow for constant surveillance, automation and centralized decision-making.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-14765591/Ex-Bush-official-Catherine-Austin-Fitts-makes-shocking-claim-REALLY-running-world-demonic.html
The times, Berdyaev asserts, choosing his key term with special care, qualify as “apocalyptic.”
This unveiling corresponds not merely to “a revelation of the end of the world”; rather it corresponds to “a revelation of the inner events of history, of the internal judgment upon history itself.” Because “man’s existence in this world is historical,” the disintegration of history involves the disintegration both of man and culture. “The things man has planned do not come to pass, and the true significance of what takes place escapes man’s comprehension.” Berdyaev means modern man – the deluded being who, having killed off God, took on the godlike role, quite as Ludwig Feuerbach had urged him to do..
In Berdyaev’s interpretation, modernity thinks that it can reverse Adam’s fall and reestablish paradise, but it only blindly and dumbly reenacts that fall. It is a case of titanic hubris and of equally titanic nemesis. “The world war (WW1) and the revolutionary processes which have followed it have a metaphysical significance for the fate of man.”
The war put on display, bloodily and destructive, the demonic inhumanity that had long simmered under the veneer of civilization; it showed that the modern utopian conceit expressed a fundamental nihilism which, discovering that it could not create on a godlike level, turned its fury on creation, especially the human portion of that creation, and sought its annihilation. “The war revealed the personality of our civilization,” Berdyaev writes; “it cheapened life, it taught man to take no thought for human life and personality, to consider them as means and instruments in the hands of the fatality of history.”
That term personality operates centrally in Berdyaev’s Christian anthropology. When men think of history as a process that they can control, they make war on the person, as such – the person validated by the words and deeds of Christ, in whom alone the human creature can find its dignity.
Berdyaev observes how “it is noteworthy that at a time when every religious sanction of authority has vanished, we live in a very authoritarian epoch.” The point strikes Berdyaev as sufficiently important that he repeats it in variorum a few lines later: “The tragedy of the situation lies in the fact that great masses of humanity have awakened and come into power at the moment of a falling away from Christianity and the loss of all religious beliefs.https://www.knightstemplarorder.com/berdyaev_on_culture_and_christianity
I appreciate your stack and your reporting, Robin! I really do.