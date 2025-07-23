https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1948139363319030022?t=xtIzldEyjeanqRl2RN7QiQ&s=09

"If you let the [Epstein] files out, [Americans] are going to connect...Epstein, Mossad, the growing power of Israel, AIPAC, & where did their pension fund money go?...[and] the same institution that laundered $20 trillion [of that taxpayer money]...ran Operation Warp Speed." This clip of Catherine Austin Fitts, a former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, investment banker, and founder of the Solari Report (@solari_the), is taken from an interview with Stephen Gardner (@StephenGardnerX) posted to Rumble on July 18, 2025.

---------------Partial transcription of clip---------

"I believe Epstein, yes, you were doing, you were doing, you were building control files using sex entrapment. But I think the bigger picture, you were doing big money laundering. So $21 trillion disappeared from DoD and HUD over the period that Epstein was operating.

"He went to the White House, his first time in the White House. Rubin, who became Secretary of Treasury, took him, I think, in 1994. And then Rubin goes to treasury, money starts disappearing, and then, you know, Epstein is ballooning fantastic amounts of money. So I think Epstein was laundering the money that was coming out of DOD. And if you look at his relationships with Mossad and Israeli intelligence, when Mossad is taking over DOD and the money's going missing, and we know the cybersecurity and it, in the Israeli sort of constellation was very active, you know, in government at that time.

"So, I just think if, if you let the files out, people are going to connect the dots between Epstein, Mossad, the, the growing power of Israel, AIPAC, and, and then where did their pension fund money go? And, and they're going to start connecting to the dots.

"I mean, here's the thing. The institution that laundered $20 trillion one way or the other is the same institution that ran Operation Warp Speed, that poisoned, disabled, and bankrupted millions of Americans. Do we really think that's a coincidence? I think if the Epstein files come out, people are going to start connecting too many dots, and you could literally see, the ramifications to the financial system are dramatic."

Full interview

