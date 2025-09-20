I can’t do X videos until my new computer is set up.

This is take from Sense Receptor on X HERE . You can see the video there

Former Assistant Secretary of HUD Catherine Fitts:

"[The Kirk assassination] is a psyop, &... it's a complete waste of our time... you're watching a concerted effort to shred the Constitution, & I hate to say it, [but the] Charlie Kirk assassination was the Reichstag fire"

This clip of Catherine Austin Fitts, a former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, investment banker, and founder of the Solari Report (@solari_the), is taken from an episode of the Children's Health Defense (@ChildrensHD) series Financial Rebellion posted to X today, September 18, 2025.

For reference, per Google AI: "The Reichstag fire was an arson attack on the German parliament building in Berlin on February 27, 1933, which Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party immediately exploited to consolidate power. The Nazis blamed the fire on a supposed communist uprising, using the event to persuade President Paul von Hindenburg to sign an emergency decree that suspended civil liberties, leading to the mass arrest of political opponents. This allowed Hitler to effectively dismantle democracy in Germany and establish a totalitarian dictatorship."

----------------Partial transcription of clip---------------

"I think it's a psyop, and I think it's a complete waste of our time. What you want to focus on, you know, forget what might have happened or not happened. What you want to focus on is this is being used as an excuse by the Attorney General. We're hearing it from the president to get tyrannical clothes at, laws and to rip up the Constitution. Don't let it happen. So, you know, don't let free speech be interfered with. Don't let any of your due process rights be destroyed.

"Lawlessness is not okay. And we're seeing, you know, if you look at our collection on the control grid, this administration is moving to build a control grid. We can't let it happen. It's one of the reasons we want Kennedy to remain in there. He's one of the things slowing it down and trying to stop it. And, and, the reality is you cannot let a vague standard like hate crime, be used because who's, who's hate crime?

"And we've also seen an attack on due process with the attack on the Venezuelan boats, you know, but, but you're watching a concerted effort to shred the Constitution, and I hate to say it, Charlie Kirk assassination was the Reichstag fire. So I just, you know, my attitude is your time is busy. Don't waste time on this. What you need to understand is a group of people are trying to use this to take away all of your rights. Don't let it happen. Don't buy it, don't believe it, and push back against them because, you know, it's only going to take a little bit of pushback to the signal. This is not going to work.

"If you want one action to take politically, that is the proper pushback. Help Congressman Massie get the 218th vote to release the Epstein files, because one of the things this is whiting out is the push to get the Epstein files. And every effort is being made to stop the Epstein files from coming out.

"Meantime, we have many people in the Epstein files over, you know, having dinner with Prince Charles, and I should call him King Charles now. You know, and, and, and the Anglo American alliance celebrating. But, you know, I keep saying this is the mega rich against every, everyone else.

"And...we cannot let the mega rich tear up the, the fundamental legal principles that are the bedrock of this country. So, you know, don't, don't don't let this distract you and don't let them get away from it. All it takes is a little bit of pushback against people like Pam Bondi and what they're saying to make this go the other way."