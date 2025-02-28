Catherine Austin Fitts: Bitcoin is as a massive Ponzi scheme engineered to fuel an elite U.S. land grab
“THIS IS THE PLUNDER CAPITALISM”
-Catherine Austin Fitts
Catherine Austin Fitts, an investment banker & former HUD official breaks down the real agenda behind it all.
Fitts says Bitcoin is as a massive Ponzi scheme engineered to fuel an elite U.S. land grab, just as I warned.
“It’s not about Making America Great Again—it’s about Making Billionaires Trillionaires.”
Yet, they suppress her voice.
